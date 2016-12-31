Ram Gopal Verma looks to reconcile with Aamir Khan?

With Dangal having beaten the pitfalls of demonetisation to emerge a blockbuster, Aamir Khan is proving to be the uncrowned champion of the box office currently.

The actor hasn’t put one wrong foot so far, so much so that even Aamir’s biggest detractors want to kiss and make up with him. Take for example Ram Gopal Varma, who Aamir hasn’t spoken to in over 20 years, not since Rangeela.

Ramu has sent out multiple tweets not just praising Aamir in Dangal, but also disparaging other Khan superstars for not being adventurous enough with their career. It’s doubtful — however — that Aamir will bite the bait.

“He’s too clever to forget and forgive those who are of no consequence in his life,” says a producer-director, who also doubles up as an actor, and knows Aamir closely.

For those not in the know, the Ramu-Aamir fallout has its roots in the Rangeela scene where Aamir plays an unsophisticated tapori. Rajiv Mehta, who penned the scene where Aamir takes Urmila Matondkar to a posh restaurant, also played the waiter who judged Aamir’s Munna with contempt.

RGV had gone on to offend Aamir in an interview, when he said that Rajiv was better in the scene than the Aamir was. The rest, as they say, is history.