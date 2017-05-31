Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka meets PM: We absolutely endorse the global star’s decision to go un-desi!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
At this moment, nobody wants to even mention her acting prowess or go gaga over the reality that she has put India on global map.
Priyanka Chopra and Narendra Modi (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra).
 Priyanka Chopra and Narendra Modi (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra).

Mumbai: An innocent move on the part of Priyanka Chopra, during a chance meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in a foreign land that has no connection whatsoever with the Indian garment ‘sari’, has suddenly turned her into a fallen icon, an object of ridicule for the same Indians who very snobbishly flaunt her to the world, often labelling the self-made actress as this country’s pride. One may wonder as to what could have triggered us to transcend from holding this well-accomplished lady in high regard to stooping down to the level of calling her disrespectful, a disgrace to the nation, in the wink of an eye? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

If logic is let in for a while and nationalism asked to excuse itself, one may see the reason behind her opting for a western dress (never worn by an ‘Indian nari’ ever, not at all) over its ‘bhartiya’ counterpart. First, PeeCee was in Berlin to promote her first ever Hollywood project ‘Baywatch’, the same film that these hypocrites use as a tool to combat their third world insecurities, and possibly had no idea that she would stumble upon the PM and was clearly in no position to drape a sari around her waist. And secondly, is there a written rule that demands women be fully clothed if and when they meet Indian dignitaries? No. The problem is with us constantly trying to blend in with the more liberated strata of this bigoted society. But what we are actually doing is struggling to shun our misogynistic approach towards life. Sadly, we live in a nation where men turn monsters behind closed doors as well as in broad daylight, where men can flash their buttocks on screen for a senseless romcom but women must hide their ankles and bow down to the powerful. We live in a country where a movie star is considered a national hero for featuring in a biopic that very conveniently twists the plot and tampers with the history to cater to the needs of nationalists but women are not spared for wearing a knee-length, full shoulder, turtleneck dress. At this moment, nobody wants to even mention her acting prowess or go gaga over the reality that Priyanka Chopra has put India on the global map, in ways more than one. All they know is that she sat across the PM cross-legged in a dress that does not reveal any part of her body and is in no way an indication of disrespect.   

A renowned writer, Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, has very aptly captured the functioning of an Indian mind that is used to witnessing male dominance and frowns when women demand for an egalitarian society.

She says: Isn't it ironic that in a country where a woman is trolled and labelled as disrespectful for wearing a short skirt infront of the Prime Minister, a girl is raped every seven minutes. Where ministers watch porn in Parliament, make the most regressive statements about women; their reproductive rights and their bodies; where children are gruesomely abused even in the protective environs of their schools; where acid is thrown on a woman's face to take revenge for her saying no to a man's sexual advances; where heroines titillate masses with lewd dance movements mouthing obscene, double meaning lyrics; where justice eludes rape victims who are persecuted for their character and their choices, as simple as returning home late. Where husbands carefully selected, tear into their wife's insides in the darkness of their own bedrooms, where a woman's place in a marriage is pleasure provider and procreation and where dowry is seen as reflecting her father's social status. Where a single woman is either a slut or a failure. Where divorced women are characterless and husband snatchers. Where homosexuality in women is seen as a dreaded curse. Where an entire sex is beaten, brandished and berated. Still, all we can pick on, is a popular Bollywood actress who has crossed over and makes her country proud. Who is a global desi icon when it suits our convenience. Never our conscience!

The nozzle of the well-cultured gun has fired in the past; that one time when two-time National Award winner Kangana Ranaut attended the prestigious 63rd National Award Ceremony in an off-shoulder dress. Many tagged her bold move as ‘breaking the dress protocol’. Of course, Kangana was not informed well in advance about the gospel code or the fact that anything that is even remotely related to the word ‘nation’, must be associated with depiction of our unique culture.

eruhyulkuk

eruhyulkuk

And the definition of culture for Indian women should be a drape varying from five to nine yards in length, called ‘sari’.

Here are some of the hateful messages that came Priyanka's way after she posted a picture of her with the PM on Instagram:

wqtgtjytjy

wqtgtjytjy

wqtgtjytjy

But the badass Bollywood diva that Priyanka is, she got back at haters in her signature, classy way- a picture with mother Madhu Chopra, both flaunting their legs without an iota of shame, and rightly so.

Tags: priyanka chopra, priyanka meets pm modi

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share this moment with her fans.
30 May 2017 2:56 PM
Priyanka Chopra and PM Narendra Modi.

Priyanka slams people who criticised her dress from the PM Modi meeting

Priyanka's meeting in Berlin received criticism on social media as Twitter thought that she 'wasn't properly dressed'.
31 May 2017 12:20 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Belgian PM suffers hearing loss as Princess Astrid fires shot near him

Belgium PM Michel Michel Charles has been suffering hearing loss since a starter pistol, signaling the beginning of the race, was fired near his left ear. (Photo: AP)
 

Twitter in splits at President Trump’s use of ‘covfefe’ in tweet

The tweet, sent at 9:36 am IST, was favourited nearly 10,000 times in one minute and drew ridicule of online Trump critics. (Photo: AP)
 

Leaked | Is this what the Galaxy Note 8 will look like?

(Representational image)
 

Priyanka meets PM: We absolutely endorse the global star’s decision to go un-desi!

Priyanka Chopra and Narendra Modi (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra).
 

Scientists find 'faceless fish' among new deep sea creatures in Australia

The data from the voyage could be used to measure the impact of climate change (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Anil Kumble leak private WhatsApp conversation with Virat Kohli and Co to media?

It was earlier reported that Team India head coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli were not on the same page over team selection during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Couldn’t have asked for more: Ali Fazal on working with Oscar-winner Judi Dench

Ali Fazal and Judi Dench. (Pic: AFP)

Aneez Bazmee's next after Mubarakan to be an action comedy

Anees Bazmee

Vidya to pay tribute to Sridevi's iconic Hawa Hawaai in Tumhaari Sulu

Vidya Balan.

Priyanka slams people who criticised her dress from the PM Modi meeting

Priyanka Chopra and PM Narendra Modi.

Confirmed! Sanjay Dutt signs his second film, a romantic thriller titled Malang

Sanjay Dutt with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and co-producer of the film Sandeep Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham