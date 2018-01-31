search on deccanchronicle.com
This is why Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 won’t release in April; delayed again

Published Jan 31, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
The makers are now eyeing an August release for the much-anticipated sci-fi film.
'2.0' poster.
Mumbai: S Shankar's much-awaited sci-fi film '2.0' has been postponed yet again. The mega-budgeted film, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, is delayed due to unfinished post-production work.

The film, that was supposed to release on Diwali 2017, was pushed to January 2018 release owing to extensive VFX work. But the makers failed to meet the deadline, and 2.0 was further postponed to April.

 

The pending post-production work is expected to wrap up by July, and the makers are now eyeing an August release for the much-anticipated sci-fi.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will start working on 'Kaala', written and to be directed by Pa.Ranjith. Akshay Kumar will be next seen in R Balki directed social drama 'PadMan'. The film which is slated to release on Feb 9., also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles

