Amid ban on Pak artistes, video of Mahira Khan taking a dig at India goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2016, 10:11 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 10:36 am IST
The actress will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'.
 There had been widespread agitation over Pakistani artists working in India post the Uri terror attacks, which eventually culminated in a blanket ban.

Mumbai: Amid strained India-Pakistan ties and blanket ban on Pakistani artistes in the country, a 2011 video of Mahira Khan, who stars as the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Raees’, has gone viral. In the video, Mahira can be seen taking a dig at India and Bollywood at a chat show.

Despite Raj Thackeray's 'go-ahead' to Shah Rukh Khan on a safe release for ‘Raees’, the video could land the makers in a fresh soup.

While most Pakistani actors have chose to stay mum on the issue, the viral video that has surfaced on Twitter shows Mahira being vocal about her patriotism and commenting in what seems like a blatant tone of condescension towards India.

In the video, while she's pretty confident of her patronage of her motherland, she further goes on to add, "We should never be inspired from Indians. We are not Bollywood."

Watch the video here:

The excerpt is from a 2011 chat show with Pakistani comedian Omar Sharif.

The Uri terror attacks in September and retaliatory surgical strike by India had worsened the already strained relationship between the two nations.

Prior to the attack, there had been an influx of artistes from across the border, with the likes of Fawad Khan, Mahira, Ali Zafar and Atif Aslam making heavy in-roads.

However, after a vociferous call for a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes working in India, led by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the artistes were prohibited from working in India in future endeavours.

Tags: mahira khan, shah rukh khan, raees, omar sharif
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Amid ban on Pak artistes, video of Mahira Khan taking a dig at India goes viral

