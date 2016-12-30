'I will get married next year': Kangana opens up about her wedding plans

Mumbai: Though Kangana Ranaut didn’t have a single release this year, the actress made headlines everywhere throughout the year, thanks to her controversial legal hassle with rumoured ex-beau Hrithik Roshan.

Soon after her ‘Silly ex’ comment, the actress found herself in the midst of raging controversy. While Hrithik kept denying the affair and even claimed that Kangana was suffering from Asperger's Syndrome, the actress didn’t let anything get her down. A new year is about to begin and the actress still holds her belief in love and happy endings, the reason why she is excitingly looking forward to 2017.

2017’s going to a be an exciting year for the actress since she has two awaiting releases, ‘Rangoon’ and ‘Simran’. However, that’s not the only thing fans can expect from her. Apparently, Kangana will also be getting hitched next year!

On VH1’s Inside Access show, Kangana got chatty and told the anchor “I will get married,” when asked what fans can expect from her next year. Well, well! When asked who the lucky guy is? The actress grinned and kept mum on the question.

Well, seems like Kangana’s love story has found its happy ending in some lucky guy.