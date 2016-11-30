Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: Hrithik goes for a hush-hush holiday with special someone?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2016, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 6:30 pm IST
The star is usually accompanied by his entire team but this time, Hrithik went on his own.
Hrithik will be seen in 'Kaabil' opposite Yaami Gautam.
 Hrithik will be seen in 'Kaabil' opposite Yaami Gautam.

Mumbai: Seems like time has really healed Rakesh Roshan’s ladla beta Hrithik’s wounds. After a couple of unsuccessful films, things have finally started to fall into place for Roshan Jr. And we are not talking about his career here.

A little birdie tells us that Hrithik has gone for a ‘well-planned’ holiday with a special someone he doesn’t want anyone to know about. In fact, he is so desperate to keep the identity of that person under wraps that he, unlike other international or even domestic outings, has left behind his entire team in India.

“‘Hrithik normally goes out of India with his staff but recently, (on November 28), he went alone…that too for spending quality time with someone. Hrithik has planned something like this after a really long time. He does not want anyone to find out the destination or even the person he has gone out with,” revealed the source.

We are curious to find out more!

Tags: hrithik roshan, kaabil
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Hrithik Roshan

Handsome is as handsome does: Hrithik Roshan

A global online survey on the portal worldstopmost.com has announced Hrithik Roshan as the third most handsome face in the world.
29 Nov 2016 12:13 AM
Hrithik Roshan

'Kaabil' action sequences were a herculean task: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil looks promising. The actor shares the triumphs and challenges of playing the role of a blind.
27 Oct 2016 12:16 AM
A still from the trailer of 'Kaabil'.

Here’s why Hrithik Roshan does not want to complete shoot of ‘Kaabil’

The shooting of the film is not 100 per cent complete and a close-up still of his hand is yet to be filmed.
27 Oct 2016 5:06 PM
Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Hrithik Roshan talks about why 'Kaabil' is a special film

The trailer has received a great response and that has raised expectations from the January 26 release.
02 Nov 2016 3:50 PM
Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan.

Farhan Akhtar does not want Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ to do better than his ‘Raees’

Farhan Akhtar admits to not competing with Hrithik’s ‘Kaabil’ but does not want Hrithik to do better than him.
04 Nov 2016 3:44 PM
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan refuses to comment on PM Modi's demonetisation move

Hrithik Roshan does not want to plunge into the debate over scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.
13 Nov 2016 5:47 PM
Sources close to Hrithik claim the case is far from over.

Real battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut begins now!

It is no longer an issue regarding who sent the amorous email to Kangana pretending to be Hrithik.
19 Nov 2016 2:43 PM
Hrithik Roshan

'Not everyday a film is named after an actor': Hrithik Roshan feels honoured

The actor is honoured that a Malayalam film is inspired by him.
25 Nov 2016 12:44 AM
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan ranks 3rd on the World's Most Handsome Faces list!

worldstopmost.com claims that Hrithik Roshan has world’s 3rd most handsome face and we are so proud!
25 Nov 2016 1:07 PM
Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar are yet to do a film together.

Hrithik Roshan credits neighbour Akshay Kumar for completing 'Kaabil' in 60 days

Akshay had appreciated the first teaser on 'Kaabil' on Twitter, terming it an ‘impactful’ teaser.
26 Oct 2016 10:07 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cuba's rumba, Belgian beer join UNESCO's 'intangibles'

UNESCO noted that Belgium produces some 1,500 types of beer, while in Cuba because the rumba sprang from poor communities the dance is an enduring expression of resistance and self-esteem. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Confirmed: SRK and Salman Khan to host an awards show together!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Watch: Cricketers in ugly fight during a BPL match

BCB levied a record fine of around $15,000 on Rahman for serious off-field disciplinary breach for another incident. (Photo: BCB)
 

Alarming rise in sextortion from men through videos, images of sex acts

Boys as young as 11 and men as old as 82 are targeted (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Raees trailer launch: Shah Rukh Khan to interact with fans in theatres

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I don’t know how they cast you for my biopic: Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who will start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life, will begin prepping for his part soon. Just like Dutt in 80s and 90s, Kapoor will be seen sporting long hair.

Exclusive: Ranbir and Sonam bonded at ADHM success bash?

Ranbir and Sonam have not done any film together after 'Saawariya'.

Watch: Ranveer Singh is hilarious as a stand-up comic for Befikre

Screengrabs from Ranveer's video posted by Yash Raj Films on Youtube.

Amitabh Bachchan shoots with Maharashtra CM’s wife for music video

The music video of Bachchan and Fadnavis was shot at Opera House in Mumbai.

Gilehriyaan: A chance meeting with liberty;Geeta frees herself from Bappu's clutches

Geeta breaks free from the shackles of her stern Bappu’s world.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham