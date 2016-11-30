Exclusive: Hrithik goes for a hush-hush holiday with special someone?

Mumbai: Seems like time has really healed Rakesh Roshan’s ladla beta Hrithik’s wounds. After a couple of unsuccessful films, things have finally started to fall into place for Roshan Jr. And we are not talking about his career here.

A little birdie tells us that Hrithik has gone for a ‘well-planned’ holiday with a special someone he doesn’t want anyone to know about. In fact, he is so desperate to keep the identity of that person under wraps that he, unlike other international or even domestic outings, has left behind his entire team in India.

“‘Hrithik normally goes out of India with his staff but recently, (on November 28), he went alone…that too for spending quality time with someone. Hrithik has planned something like this after a really long time. He does not want anyone to find out the destination or even the person he has gone out with,” revealed the source.

We are curious to find out more!