TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar booked for sexual harrassment in Mumbai

The police had been on the verge of dropping the case altogether since no alleged victim came forward.
Arunabh is slated to appear in the second season of the hit web-series 'Pitchers'.
Mumbai: After days of waiting, an FIR was finally registered against Arunabh Kumar by an alleged victim of sexual molestation by the CEO of popular entertainment start-up The Viral Fever (TVF).

A woman had anonymously posted a blog chronicling her experiences interacting with Arunabh, including accounts of borderline workplace harassment and molestation.

Following the anonymous post, numerous women came forward publicly, accusing him of similar misdemeanours.

The case was registered at the MIDC police station in Mumbai’s Andheri East, since the TVF office falls within their jurisdiction.

“We have received a complaint from a woman and a FIR has been registered under section 354 (sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC against Arunabh Kumar,” Hindustan Times quoted a police official as saying.

Lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had also filed a third party FIR after the allegations had been made and the posts went viral, across the nation.

However, since no official complaint had been filed by an alleged victim, the police had been on the verge of closing the case.

