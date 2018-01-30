Zeenat Aman accuses businessman of molestation, stalking, lodges police complaint

Zeenat Aman had featured in a web series last year.

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against a businessman, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

The complaint has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also read: I want Priyanka Chopra to do my biopic: Zeenat Aman

The police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which Aman had stopped talking to the businessman.

Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.

Also read: Zaira Wasim molestation case: Arrested executive gets bail

After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, the veteran actress approached the police and filed the complaint at Juhu police station.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.