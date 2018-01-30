search on deccanchronicle.com
Zeenat Aman accuses businessman of molestation, stalking, lodges police complaint

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
The complaint has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
 Zeenat Aman had featured in a web series last year.

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against a businessman, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

The police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which Aman had stopped talking to the businessman.

Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.

After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, the veteran actress approached the police and filed the complaint at Juhu police station.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


