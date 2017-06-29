Entertainment, Bollywood

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aishwarya receive invitation to be Oscar members

Published Jun 29, 2017, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 11:38 am IST
Other Indian stars to have received this prestigious invite are Aamir Khan, Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.
Mumbai: Bollywood has always been an integral part of the global film fraternity and now our actors and actresses receiving invitation to be members of the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences only proves that our film industry has left a last impression on Hollywood.  

Yes, you read that right. According to a report in Variety, top Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and a few others have been invited to be members of the Oscars organisation.

Other than the aforementioned A-Listers, Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone and  Priyanka Chopra have also been invited to be a part of the esteemed organisation.

Unlike last year, when only 683 members received the invite, this time a record of 774 members have been invited to join the Oscars organisation, bringing the total number of membership to 8, 500.

Hollywood A-Listers who have been added to the list this year include Gal Gadot, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Margot Robbie, Channing Tatum, Kristen Stewart, Shailene Woodley, Ruth Negga, Rupert Grint and others.

At 19, Elle Fanning is the youngest member, while Betty White, 95, is the oldest.

This is absolutely amazing news for Bollywood and we cannot be prouder of the achievements of our actors and actresses. Finally, a sense of inclusion has come with these invitations.

Here is the complete list of actors and casting directors who have been included in the Oscars organisation this year:

Actors:
Riz Ahmed – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Nightcrawler”
Debbie Allen – “Fame,” “Ragtime”
Elena Anaya – “Wonder Woman,” “The Skin I Live In”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas”
Amitabh Bachchan – “The Great Gatsby,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”
Monica Bellucci – “Spectre,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”
Gil Birmingham – “Hell or High Water,” “Twilight” series
Nazanin Boniadi – “Ben-Hur,” “Iron Man”
Daniel Brühl – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Inglourious Basterds”
Maggie Cheung – “Hero,” “In the Mood for Love”
John Cho – “Star Trek” series, “Harold & Kumar” series
Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch,” “Barfi!”
Matt Craven – “X-Men: First Class,” “A Few Good Men”
Terry Crews – “The Expendables” series, “Draft Day”
Warwick Davis – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Harry Potter” series
Colman Domingo – “The Birth of a Nation,” “Selma”
Adam Driver – “Silence,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”
Joel Edgerton – “It Comes at Night,” “Loving”
Chris Evans – “Captain America” series, “Snowpiercer”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Girl on the Train”
Fan Bingbing – “I Am Not Madame Bovary,” “Cell Phone”
Elle Fanning – “The Beguiled,” “20th Century Women”
Golshifteh Farahani – “Paterson,” “AboutElly”
Anna Faris – “Scary Movie” series, “Brokeback Mountain”
Tom Felton – “A United Kingdom,” “Harry Potter” series
Rebecca Ferguson – “The Girl on the Train,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”
Lou Ferrigno – “The Incredible Hulk,” “Hercules”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman,” “Fast & Furious” series
Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” “Melancholia”
Jeff Garlin – “Safety Not Guaranteed,” “WALL-E”
Spencer Garrett – “Public Enemies,” “Thank You for Smoking”
Domhnall Gleeson – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Ex Machina”
Sharon Gless – “The Star Chamber,” “Airport 1975”
Donald Glover – “The Martian,” “Magic Mike XXL”
Judy Greer – “Jurassic World,” “13 Going on 30”
Rupert Grint – “Moonwalkers,” “Harry Potter” series
Noel Gugliemi – “Lowriders,” “The Fast and the Furious”
Jon Hamm – “Baby Driver,” “The Town”
Armie Hammer – “The Birth of a Nation,” “The Social Network”
Naomie Harris – “Moonlight,” “Skyfall”
Leila Hatami – “A Separation,” “Leila”
Anne Heche – “Rampart,” “DonnieBrasco”
Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonrise Kingdom”
Chris Hemsworth – “Thor” series, “Rush”
Ciarán Hinds – “Silence,” “Munich”
Aldis Hodge – “Hidden Figures,” “Straight Outta Compton”
Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World,” “The Help”
Bonnie Hunt – “The Green Mile,” “Jerry Maguire”
Jiang Wen – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Let the Bullets Fly”
Dwayne Johnson – “Moana,” “Central Intelligence”
Leslie Jones – “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds”
Keegan-Michael Key – “Don’t Think Twice,” “Keanu”
Aamir Khan – “3 Idiots,” “Lagaan”
Irrfan Khan – “Life of Pi,” “Slumdog Millionaire”
Salman Khan – “Sultan,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”
Rinko Kikuchi – “Pacific Rim,” “Babel”
Zoë Kravitz – “Divergent” series, “Mad Max: Fury Road”
Sanaa Lathan – “Out of Time,” “Love and Basketball”
Carina Lau – “Infernal Affairs 2,” “Days of Being Wild”
Tony Leung – “The Grandmaster,” “Lust, Caution”
Rami Malek – “Short Term 12,” “The Master”
Leslie Mann – “Funny People,” “Knocked Up”
Kate McKinnon – “Ghostbusters,” “Office Christmas Party”
Sienna Miller – “The Lost City of Z,” “American Sniper”
Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight”
Michelle Monaghan – “Patriots Day,” “Gone Baby Gone”
Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic,” “The Lord of the Rings” series
Ruth Negga – “Loving,” “Warcraft”
Franco Nero – “The Lost City of Z,” “Django”
Elizabeth Olsen – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” “Piku”
Sarah Paulson – “Blue Jay,” “12 Years a Slave”
Robert Picardo – “Hail, Caesar!,” “TheMeddler”
Amy Poehler – “Inside Out,”“Sisters”
Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, “Jurassic World”
Zachary Quinto – “Star Trek” series, “Snowden”
Édgar Ramírez – “The Girl on the Train,” “Joy”
Phylicia Rashad – “Creed,” “For Colored Girls”
Margot Robbie – “Suicide Squad,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Maya Rudolph – “Maggie’s Plan,” “Bridesmaids”
Hiroyuki Sanada – “Life,” “The Twilight Samurai”
Henry G. Sanders – “Selma,” “Whiplash”
Rodrigo Santoro – “300,” “Love Actually”
Rade Šerbedžija – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1,” “The Quiet American”
Nestor Serrano – “The Insider,” “Lethal Weapon 2”
Amanda Seyfried – “Les Misérables,” “Mean Girls”
Molly Shannon – “Other People,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”
Anna Deavere Smith – “Rachel Getting Married,” “Philadelphia”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen,” “True Grit”
Kristen Stewart – “Café Society,” “Twilight” series
Omar Sy – “Inferno,” “The Intouchables”
Wanda Sykes – “Snatched,” “Evan Almighty”
Channing Tatum – “Hail, Caesar!,” “Foxcatcher”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals,” “Kick-Ass”
Lauren Tom – “The Joy Luck Club,” “Cadillac Man”
Jeanne Tripplehorn – “The Firm,” “Basic Instinct”
Paz Vega – “Kill the Messenger,” “Sex and Lucía”
Dee Wallace – “Grand Piano,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”
Ming-Na Wen – “Mulan,” “The Joy Luck Club”
Betty White – “You Again,” “The Proposal”
Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect” series, “Bridesmaids”
Mary Elizabeth Winstead – “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Swiss Army Man”
BD Wong – “Mulan,” “Jurassic Park”
Shailene Woodley – “The Spectacular Now,” “The Descendants”
Donnie Yen – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Ip Man”

Casting Directors:
PoPing AuYeung – “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny,” “Man of Tai Chi”
Yael Aviv – “A Borrowed Identity,” “Miral”
Constance Demontoy – “Elle,” “Monsieur Lazhar”
Corinna Glaus – “Aloys,” “Night Train to Lisbon”
Lindsay Graham – “The Magnificent Seven,” “Suicide Squad”
Kimberly Hardin – “Hustle & Flow,” “Friday”
Richard Hicks – “Hell or High Water,” “Gravity”
Priscilla John – “Logan,” “Captain America: The First Avenger”
Valorie Massalas – “The Wedding Ringer,” “Gods and Monsters”
Reg Poerscout-Edgerton – “Crooked House,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service”
Johanna Ray – “Snowpiercer,” “Inglourious Basterds”
Jamie Sparer Roberts – “Moana,” “Frozen”
Anna Maria Sambucco – “Youth,” “The Great Beauty”
Harika Uygur – “Mustang,” “Three Monkeys”
Francesco Vedovati – “I Am Love,” “The Last Kiss”

Cinematographers:
José Luis Alcaine – “The Skin I Live In,” “Volver”
Affonso Beato – “Love in the Time of Cholera,” “The Queen”
Walter Carvalho – “Carandiru,” “Central Station”
Chung-Hoon Chung – “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” “Stoker”
Kiko de la Rica – “Blancanieves,” “Sex and Lucía”
Crystel Fournier – “A Place on Earth,” “Tomboy”
Robert Hardy – “Ex Machina,” “Boy A”
Camilla Hjelm Knudsen – “Land of Mine,” “Little Soldier”
Dan Laustsen – “John Wick: Chapter 2,” “Crimson Peak”
James Laxton – “Moonlight,” “Medicine for Melancholy”
Ernesto Pardo – “Tempestad,” “The Naked Room (El Cuarto Desnudo)”
Linus Sandgren – “La La Land,” “Joy”
André Turpin – “Mommy,” “It’s Not Me, I Swear!”
Zhao Xiaoding – “The Flowers of War,” “House of Flying Daggers”

Costume Designers:
Renée April – “Arrival,” “The Red Violin”
Erin Benach – “Loving,” “Blue Valentine”
Suzy Benzinger – “Café Society,” “Blue Jasmine”
Arjun Bhasin – “Three Generations,” “Monsoon Wedding”
Diana Cilliers – “The Last Face,” “District 9”
Michele Clapton – “Queen of the Desert,” “Separate Lies”
Bina Daigeler – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Julian Day – “Inferno,” “Brighton Rock”
Jenny Eagan – “Beasts of No Nation,” “Now You See Me”
Steven Noble – “A Monster Calls,” “Under the Skin”
Karen Patch – “Seven Psychopaths,” “The Royal Tenenbaums”
Monique Prudhomme – “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,” “Best in Show”
Trish Summerville – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Melissa Toth – “Manchester by the Sea,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

