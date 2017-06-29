Watch: Ranbir-Katrina's Jagga Jasoos drops its surreal second trailer

Mumbai: The first trailer of 'Jagga Jasoos' had impressed many while leaving a fare share confused.

However, the much delayed Anurag Basu directorial, dropped its second trailer and we might well be on course to gorge on a cinematic gem.

The terrifically edited trailer, has its primary protagonists coming to life without revealing much about the film's mysterious plot.

The cinematography and old world charm works wonders, even reminding one of Basu's acclaimed 'Barfi'.

Ranbir, who's also produced the film, plays a boy who stammers in the Pritam musical. Pritam himself seems to be on course to deliver his career best.

The film, which reunites ex-lovers Ranbir and Katrina, also has a cameo by Govinda. It's slated for a July 14 release.

Watch the trailer here: