Box-office: Tubelight officially a disaster, fails to hit 100 cr even after 5 days

Mumbai: Salman Khan has often been hailed as the unquestionable supremo of the Bollywood box-office. However, the release of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ had changed the game on its head with them conquering hitherto unheard box-office moolah.

Salman’s Eid bonanza, the Kabir Khan helmed ‘Tubelight,’ was expected to break the records made by these films.

However, the film has officially and sensationally turned out to be a damp squib at the box office, with the film yet to touch 100 crore rupees at the domestic box-office, despite Eid holidays and weekends.

Salman, who’s had a near monopolist reign over the Eid box-office, delivering one blockbuster after the other, hasn’t been able to impress the critics or the audience, with his childman act.

The film, which had a 50% drop on Wednesday, could gross only a paltry 5.75 crore rupees approximately, according to boxofficeindia(dot)com.

This has taken its five day collections to 98.75 crore rupees approximately, which is disastrous for a Salman Khan Eid release.

It remains to be seen if the film will be able to cross Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees,’ which remains the biggest Bollywood grosser this year, discounting ‘Baahubali 2’.