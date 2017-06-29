Entertainment, Bollywood

Box-office: Tubelight officially a disaster, fails to hit 100 cr even after 5 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
The film has fetched Salman Khan's weakest box-office collections in recent years.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.

Mumbai: Salman Khan has often been hailed as the unquestionable supremo of the Bollywood box-office. However, the release of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ had changed the game on its head with them conquering hitherto unheard box-office moolah.

Salman’s Eid bonanza, the Kabir Khan helmed ‘Tubelight,’ was expected to break the records made by these films.

However, the film has officially and sensationally turned out to be a damp squib at the box office, with the film yet to touch 100 crore rupees at the domestic box-office, despite Eid holidays and weekends.

Salman, who’s had a near monopolist reign over the Eid box-office, delivering one blockbuster after the other, hasn’t been able to impress the critics or the audience, with his childman act.

The film, which had a 50% drop on Wednesday, could gross only a paltry 5.75 crore rupees approximately, according to boxofficeindia(dot)com.

This has taken its five day collections to 98.75 crore rupees approximately, which is disastrous for a Salman Khan Eid release.

It remains to be seen if the film will be able to cross Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees,’ which remains the biggest Bollywood grosser this year, discounting ‘Baahubali 2’.

Tags: salman khan, tubelight
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Kabir Khan’s Tubelight is the first Salman release that did not sport housefull boards across the country on Id.

Exclusive: Tubelight becomes Salman's first film without 'Housefull' boards on Id

Tubelight, beaten by Allu arjun Telugu starrer DJ, showed low occupancy on Friday.
28 Jun 2017 12:41 AM
Salman Khan

Exclusive: Here the reasons why Tubelight failed to live up to the hype

Salman protects the traditional enemy — a Chinese boy — from harm.
26 Jun 2017 12:10 AM
Salman Khan will be seen in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' later this year.

I was expecting minus three and minus four stars for Tubelight: Salman

The superstar is pleased with the critics, who he says have given one-and-half rating for his film 'Tubelight.'
25 Jun 2017 10:43 AM
Salman Khan in a still from 'Tubelight.'

Box-office: Tubelight fetches Salman's lowest Eid opening in recent times

It might pick up post-Monday once the holy month of Ramadan ends.
24 Jun 2017 1:08 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box-office: Tubelight officially a disaster, fails to hit 100 cr even after 5 days

A still from the film.
 

Priyanka Chopra looks smokin’ hot in an all-black oversized attire!

Priyanka Chopra in New York at the premiere of the show- 'The Defiant Ones.' (Pic: Instagram/priyankachoprafanslub)
 

2.0: Hot air balloons fly all over Hollywood, no pics of Akshay-Rajini on them

100-foot-tall hot air balloons being released at Hollywood park, in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.
 

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aishwarya receive invitation to be Oscar members

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and others from Bollywood receive invitation to be Oscar members.
 

Manoj Tiwary opens up on his fight with Gautam Gambhir during Ranji Trophy 2015

It was reported that Gautam Gambhir had spoken against former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly and Bengalis and that did not go down too well with Manoj Tiwary. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Samsung unveils its own dual-camera sensor at MWC Shanghai

With this sensor, it seems that Samsung is not joining the race for higher zooming capabilities, like most of its competitors in the market and has instead focussed on what actually matters to the user – a bright and clear photograph. (Photo: Android Authority)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra looks smokin’ hot in an all-black oversized attire!

Priyanka Chopra in New York at the premiere of the show- 'The Defiant Ones.' (Pic: Instagram/priyankachoprafanslub)

2.0: Hot air balloons fly all over Hollywood, no pics of Akshay-Rajini on them

100-foot-tall hot air balloons being released at Hollywood park, in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

Dabangg 3 script is ready; it’s on Chulbul’s life before becoming Robinhood: Salman

Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aishwarya receive invitation to be Oscar members

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and others from Bollywood receive invitation to be Oscar members.

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui danced at weddings for mere two rupees!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham