After becoming a pilot, Gul Panag is now India’s first woman to race in Formula E

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 29, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
The model-turned-actress, who is an automobile enthusiast, is currently in Barcelona Spain.
Gul Panag before taking to the track. (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ gulpanag).
 Gul Panag before taking to the track. (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ gulpanag).

Mumbai: After becoming a certified pilot, former Miss India Gul Panag is now unleashing the automobile junkie in her on a professional platform- Formula E. Panag, who is currently in Barcelona, Spain, drove Mahindra Racing’s all new M4Electro at the circuit de Calafat in Catalonia, Spain.

Driving a racing car involves great deal of physical fitness and training and the daredevil actress was up for the challenge. Talking to a popular daily about this latest achievement, an elated Panag said, “I feel privileged to know that I am amongst very few people in the world to drive this car, on what is only its second outing. I felt like I was driving the future.”

A trained driver helped Panag hone her driving technique on a simulator at Mahindra’s Racing’s Development Centre in Barcelona a day prior to her debut on the racing track.

A beauty queen, an actress, activist, pilot and now a professional racer. Is there anything this wonder woman cannot do?

Here are some of her pictures and videos from the event:

Tags: gul panag, formula e car
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

