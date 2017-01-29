 LIVE !  :  Sania Mirza has won three mixed doubles titles so far, the last being the 2014 US Open with Brazilian Bruno Soares. (Photo: AP) Live: Sania Mirza loses in Australian Open mixed doubles final
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

KJo blasts Twitter troll for insinuating sexual relation with Anurag Kashyap

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2017, 8:36 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 10:48 am IST
Anurag was condemning the attack on prolific director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, when the troll intervened.
Karan had acted in Anurag's 'Bombay Velvet'.
 Karan had acted in Anurag's 'Bombay Velvet'.

Mumbai: While Bollywood is still in shock after prolific director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly twisting history in his upcoming period drama, 'Padmavati,' the industry hasn't shied away from voicing their disgust and umbrage.

Karan Johar, in particular, has been extremely vocal about the issue, having himself been subjected to political bullying on multiple occasions, the most recent being his 2016 directorial 'Ae Dil Hai Mushil' being bullied by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, for having cast Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, in the wake of the Uri terror attack.

Karan went on to fulminate on his Twitter feed, asking unity of the industry.

gdjnznb

gdjnznb

gdjnznb

gdjnznb

His 'Bombay Velvet director, Anurag Kashyap, had also vociferously lambasted the attack on the big budget film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

gdjnznb

In response to one of his tweets a digressive Twitter troll went on to ask the director to 'stop sleeping with Karan Johar,' insinuating a sexual relationship between the two.

gdjnznb

Karan, evidently in a state of fury post the violent incident, didn't take it lying down, blasting at the troll for his unsavoury remark.

gdjnznb

"We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested," district president of Karni Sena, Narayan Singh, had said.

The major grouse of the protestors has been regarding a purported glorification of the infamous Saracenic invader, Allaudin Khilji, being played by Ranveer Singh.

Tags: karan johar, sanjay leela bhansali, padmavati, anurag kashyap
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Padmavati lead men, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, react to SLB attack

"Sanjay Sir won’t ever do anything to hurt anyone’s feelings."
28 Jan 2017 8:19 PM
Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bhansali attacked: Fringe group warns B'wood of 'doom' for insulting history

The Karni Sena claims that Padmini was a proud queen known for taking her own life rather than submit to Alauddin Khilji.
28 Jan 2017 1:26 PM
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali beaten up, Padmavati shoot gets stalled in Jaipur

Activists of a local organisation protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' for allegedly distorting historical facts.
27 Jan 2017 6:12 PM
The attack on Bhansali was also captured on camera.

Padmavati row: B’wood slams ‘heinous’ attack on Bhansali, demands action

Bollywood stars took to Twitter demanding action against the attackers while expressing support to the filmmaker.
28 Jan 2017 9:40 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushant removes surname from Twitter to protest against Padmavati slapgate

Sushant was last seen in the uber-successful 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.
 

Padmavati slapgate: SLB's team sends out official statement on the controversy

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.
 

KJo blasts Twitter troll for insinuating sexual relation with Anurag Kashyap

Karan had acted in Anurag's 'Bombay Velvet'.
 

Trump brings his love for gilded decor to Oval Office

The Oval Office. (Photo: Twitter | @DanScavino)
 

Padmavati lead men, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, react to SLB attack

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Bikinis are like Malaika’s second skin; never fails to cause envy in our hearts!

Malaika Arora (Pic courtesy: Intstagram/ Malaika Arora Khan).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Padmavati slapgate: SLB's team sends out official statement on the controversy

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Voice of a bygone era

Sharmila Anand

India should have two time-zones to save working hours: Rishi Kapoor

The veteran actor was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Kapoor & Sons'.

BDSM series Maaya was made for the web: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt

Harshvardhan Kapoor apologises on Anil’s behest

Harshvardhan Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham