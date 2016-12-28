RGV watches Aamir's Dangal, loses it and takes digs at Salman, SRK

Mumbai: Ram Gopal Varma, like all of us, has watched 'Dangal'. He, like all of us, has loved it. But he, unlike us, has absolutely lost it.

The formerly-acclaimed director, took to Twitter to ensure that the world knew he's seen the film and has no respite from fawning over Aamir Khan's commendable performance.

But not one to stop at that, the 'Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag' director took the opportune moment to take collective digs at the other two from the Khan triumvirate, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Implying that they do not have the guts and aptitude to pull off a character as dense and difficult as Mahavir Singh Phogat's, he also showered generous amounts of praise on Aamir, who incidentally had one of the biggest hits of his career with him, in 'Rangeela'.

The rant immediately went viral, as the director got the expected mileage on the social networking feed.

This isn't the first time he has taken a jibe at the Khan's . RGV had infamously critiqued Shah Rukh Khan for choosing to go off the mainstream mould and experimenting with his films, citing that as the reason why Kamal Haasan eventually lost the stardom race to Rajinikanth.

RGV had also went on to take on Mollywood superstar Mammootty, after watching his son Dulquer Salmaan's performance in Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani'.

He called Dulquer a far better actor than Mammootty was during his heydays, much to the umbrage of the superstar's fans.

Incidentally a remake of the film helmed by Shaad Ali, 'OK Jaanu,' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to release on January 13, 2017.

Knowing RGV and his ways, this wouldn't be the last time. It remains to be seen how Aamir would choose to react to this unsolicited and explicitly embarrassing appreciation, though.