Entertainment, Bollywood

RGV watches Aamir's Dangal, loses it and takes digs at Salman, SRK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2016, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 2:24 pm IST
The director had earlier pulled the same stunt with Mollywood superstar Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan.
Ram Gopal Verma had earlier worked with Aamir on the cult, 'Rangeela'.
 Ram Gopal Verma had earlier worked with Aamir on the cult, 'Rangeela'.

Mumbai: Ram Gopal Varma, like all of us, has watched 'Dangal'. He, like all of us, has loved it. But he, unlike us, has absolutely lost it.

The formerly-acclaimed director, took to Twitter to ensure that the world knew he's seen the film and has no respite from fawning over Aamir Khan's commendable performance.

But not one to stop at that, the 'Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag' director took the opportune moment to take collective digs at the other two from the Khan triumvirate, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Implying that they do not have the guts and aptitude to pull off a character as dense and difficult as Mahavir Singh Phogat's, he also showered generous amounts of praise on Aamir, who incidentally had one of the biggest hits of his career with him, in 'Rangeela'.

The rant immediately went viral, as the director got the expected mileage on the social networking feed.

erew

ghgf

wte

rgr

dfgfd

sdg

fdbd

This isn't the first time he has taken a jibe at the Khan's . RGV had infamously critiqued Shah Rukh Khan for choosing to go off the mainstream mould and experimenting with his films, citing that as the reason why Kamal Haasan eventually lost the stardom race to Rajinikanth.

fgsfdg

dfgdf

RGV had also went on to take on Mollywood superstar Mammootty, after watching his son Dulquer Salmaan's performance in Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani'.

He called Dulquer a far better actor than Mammootty was during his heydays, much to the umbrage of the superstar's fans.

Incidentally a remake of the film helmed by Shaad Ali, 'OK Jaanu,' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to release on January 13, 2017.

Knowing RGV and his ways, this wouldn't be the last time. It remains to be seen how Aamir would choose to react to this unsolicited and explicitly embarrassing appreciation, though.

Tags: ram gopal verma, aamir khan, salman khan, shah rukh khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Crassly objectifying Trump's 35-year-old wife Melania Trump, he viciously took a racist jibe at the previous First Lady of America, Michelle Obama.

Pro-Trump RGV racially mocks Michelle Obama, rants later to justify racism

The director came in for a lot of flak for his ridiculously racist and misogynist rant after Trump got elected as President.
09 Nov 2016 9:23 PM
Ram Gopal Verma is currently filming Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sarkar 3'.

RGV plagiarises Playstation 3 poster for his '340 crore magnum opus' Nuclear

The ace director has come under scrutiny for having lifted a hugely identifiable advertisement.
08 Nov 2016 5:04 PM
'Khaidi No 150' is a remake of Vijay-starrer Tamil film 'Kaththi'.

Sorry for the criticism I made in the past: RGV apologises to all Chiranjeevi fans

The filmmaker had critized megastar Chiranjeevi for the title of his upcoming flick 'Kaidi No. 150.'
24 Aug 2016 8:54 AM
Rajinikanth

RGV takes yet another dig at Rajinikanth

RGV also said that Sudeep is a more versatile actor than Rajinikanth and has proven himself in many films
21 Aug 2016 12:36 AM

Sports Gallery

Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)
 

Staring at breasts can add years to a man's life: study

It can add four to six years to a man's life (Photo: YouTube)
 

RGV watches Aamir's Dangal, loses it and takes digs at Salman, SRK

Ram Gopal Verma had earlier worked with Aamir on the cult, 'Rangeela'.
 

Salman’s return gift to his friends proves he has a heart of gold!

On December 27, Khan launched his app 'Being in Touch'. In this picture Salman is seen with Bipasha Basu (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ bipashabasu)
 

Here’s how Mahira Khan is promoting Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

The picture shared by Mahira on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman’s return gift to his friends proves he has a heart of gold!

On December 27, Khan launched his app 'Being in Touch'. In this picture Salman is seen with Bipasha Basu (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ bipashabasu)

Here’s how Mahira Khan is promoting Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

The picture shared by Mahira on Twitter.

Post filing for divorce, Himesh makes appearance with Sonia Kapoor at Salman’s bash

Himesh and Sonia while arriving at Salman Khan's birthday bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

I never accept films where my heroine plays second fiddle: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan ‘works’ at son-in-law’s factory, meets grandchildren

The picture that Bachchan shared on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham