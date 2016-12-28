Entertainment, Bollywood

People are owning it: Aamir Khan on Dangal's huge success

ANI
Published Dec 28, 2016, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 8:30 pm IST
Despite demonetisation, the film entered the 100 crore club in just three days.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. (Photo: File)
 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: 2016, which has seen some blockbusters in Bollywood, is signing off the year with 'Dangal,' making a huge noise in the showbiz, rubbishing the whole effect of demonetisation.

Speaking about the movie's entrance in the 100 crore club in just three days, Aamir Khan said it to be because people are 'owning' and relating to 'Dangal.'

"People are owning it. They feel it's their film. It's very heartwarming and reassuring and makes us all feel very special," he told ANI here.

Further sharing his thought, the 51-years-old actor said, "When we make a film, when we are part of some creative process, we sometimes don't see the film how an audience sees it. So we don't know the kind of effect it has on people. It does not have the same effect on us. We have seen it hundred of times."

When asked about how he keeps balance between films like ' Dhoom 3' and ' P.K' and now ' Dangal,' Mr. Perfectionist said that he selects movies that excite him.

"I am not trying to balance anything. I am just selecting films that touch me, move me and excite me for different reasons. I don't have any strategy or plans," he said.

Speaking about the present Box Office collection of the Nitesh Tiwari directed film, it has crossed earning of 150 crores in just five days.

The movie collected 23.07 crore Nett on Tuesday retaining 90.6 percent of Monday, taking the cumulative total to a staggering 155.53 crore Nett.

Tags: aamir khan, dangal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The book is tentatively titled 'The Dhurandhar Fat-Loss Diet'.

Man behind Aamir Khan's Dangal look to reveal secrets in book

The nutritionist helped superstar Aamir Khan lose multiple kilos of fat and simultaneously gain several kilos.
28 Dec 2016 3:31 PM
The film will also see Big B and the 'Dangal' star for the very first time on the big screen.

Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan to star Kriti Sanon?

Aamir has been discussing Kriti in his inner circle and touting her to be one of the most promising youngsters.
27 Dec 2016 6:53 PM
Screengrabs from the video.

Watch: Aamir Khan adorably wrestles with son Azad while prepping for Dangal

The actor is currently basking in the tremendous critical and commercial success of 'Dangal'.
27 Dec 2016 6:27 PM
A still from the film.

Aamir Khan's Dangal might finally release in Pakistan

The film, that released on December 23, has already grossed over 60 crore rupees at the box-office.
25 Dec 2016 7:40 PM

Technology Gallery

DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boss takes 800 employees for a free Caribbean cruise to reward them

The boss was pleased with employees for achieving target (Photo: Facebook)
 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's New Year plans revealed

Priyanka Chopra

Dangal is among the best films I've ever seen, Aamir is phenomenal: Saif Ali Khan

He will next be seen in 'Rangoon' opposite Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor that is slated to release on February 24, 2017.

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Man behind Aamir Khan's Dangal look to reveal secrets in book

The book is tentatively titled 'The Dhurandhar Fat-Loss Diet'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham