People are owning it: Aamir Khan on Dangal's huge success

New Delhi: 2016, which has seen some blockbusters in Bollywood, is signing off the year with 'Dangal,' making a huge noise in the showbiz, rubbishing the whole effect of demonetisation.

Speaking about the movie's entrance in the 100 crore club in just three days, Aamir Khan said it to be because people are 'owning' and relating to 'Dangal.'

"People are owning it. They feel it's their film. It's very heartwarming and reassuring and makes us all feel very special," he told ANI here.

Further sharing his thought, the 51-years-old actor said, "When we make a film, when we are part of some creative process, we sometimes don't see the film how an audience sees it. So we don't know the kind of effect it has on people. It does not have the same effect on us. We have seen it hundred of times."

When asked about how he keeps balance between films like ' Dhoom 3' and ' P.K' and now ' Dangal,' Mr. Perfectionist said that he selects movies that excite him.

"I am not trying to balance anything. I am just selecting films that touch me, move me and excite me for different reasons. I don't have any strategy or plans," he said.

Speaking about the present Box Office collection of the Nitesh Tiwari directed film, it has crossed earning of 150 crores in just five days.

The movie collected 23.07 crore Nett on Tuesday retaining 90.6 percent of Monday, taking the cumulative total to a staggering 155.53 crore Nett.