Twitterati troll Shilpa Shetty for thinking Animal Farm is a children's book!

Mumbai: Nowadays celebrities have to think twice before putting their thoughts into words because they are being watched closely by the world, thanks to the Internet. Gone are the days when one could get away by making stupid statements because the people of the Internet are not only alert but they are also extremely witty. On numerous occasions we have witnessed the Twitterati unite in agreement and get the wheels of the troll-game rolling.

Nothing escapes the eyes of trollers, neither do they forgive anybody, especially celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma would agree on that.

As it turns out, the new star to join the ever growing list is none other than Shilpa Shetty, who thinks George Orwell's 'Animal Farm' is a book for kids.

Recently there were reports of books like the Harry Potter and the Lord of the Rings series being included in the school curriculum for students. A leading newspaper decided to take the opinion of a few celebrities on books that they felt should also be a part of the curriculum to be beneficial for the students. And in the article, Shilpa suggested 'Animal Farm' by saying, “Animal Farm can teach the little ones to love and care for animals.” WHAT?!

The comment gave Twitteratti the opportunity to troll the actress as the book, written by George Orwell, actually traces the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the Stalinist era of the Soviet Union. The animals being used in the novel are only on an allegorical level. Her misinterpretation that the novel would teach kids about animal welfare led to trollers having a field day. Check out some of the interesting tweets: