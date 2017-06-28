Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Lipstick Under My Burkha's bold trailer takes a dig at Nihalani's CBFC

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2017, 9:16 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 9:18 am IST
After being denied a ceritficate by CBFC, the film is finally set for release, also unveiling its trailer.
Screengrabs from the trailer.
New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of the controversial 'lady-oriented' movie 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' is out.

It takes a dig at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) - the film body headlined by Pahlaj Nihalani- that denied certification to the film citing 'explicit' content and for being 'lady oriented.'

The trailer begins with screenshots of the headlines that the film made in newspapers right after CBFC tried to shut it down, but ended up putting them in the spotlight of conversations about feminism and censorship.

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' stands as a strong reference to how women are treated in general. It is the story of four women who rebel and escape their tiresome lives.

Winning several awards across the globe, the film has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, and stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Plabita Borthakur and Aahana Kumra.

Watch the trailer here:

