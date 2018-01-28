Manoj Tiwari brokers peace after UP, Bihar erupt over Sidharth's derogatory comment

Sidharth Malhotra got himself into big trouble after making extremely derogatory comments on the Bhojpuri language during a “fun session” with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. While BJP’s MP from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari threatened strict action against the entertainer, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh erupted with the youth taking to the streets. They shouted slogans against Sidharth, burnt effigies and threatened to lodge FIRs all across the country.

Frightened by what he had triggered off, Sidharth approached his Aiyaary co-star Manoj Bajpai to bail him out of the crisis. The actor promptly approached Tiwari to salvage the situation.

Confirming these developments, Tiwari says, “Yes, Manoj Bajpai did call me to diffuse the situation. I don’t know if it’s right to move on in something so serious. To denigrate a language is not a small matter. Even if I agree to let it go, the people on the roads of Bihar and UP are not willing to forget and forgive. They are angry — as they should be. It was an irresponsible and stupid comment. A feeble apology on Twitter is not enough.”

Nevertheless Tiwari has agreed to stop his supporters from taking legal action. The actor-politician says, “In some places, they have already lodged FIRs. But I am under pressure from the film industry. I will see what I can do but I repeat, just by moving on, the matter won’t die down. Sidharth has insulted a whole culture.”