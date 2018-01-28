search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is set for another day and another round of big money exchange as the eight teams gear up for Day 2 of the auction at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI) LIVE| Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Gayle unsold, Unadkat earns big
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Manoj Tiwari brokers peace after UP, Bihar erupt over Sidharth's derogatory comment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Jan 28, 2018, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
The actor promptly approached Tiwari to salvage the situation.
Manoj Tiwari and Sidharth Malhotra.
 Manoj Tiwari and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra got himself into big trouble after making extremely derogatory comments on the Bhojpuri language during a “fun session” with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. While BJP’s MP from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari threatened strict action against the entertainer, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh erupted with the youth taking to the streets. They shouted slogans against Sidharth, burnt effigies and threatened to lodge FIRs all across the country.

Frightened by what he had triggered off, Sidharth approached his Aiyaary co-star Manoj Bajpai to bail him out of the crisis. The actor promptly approached Tiwari to salvage the situation. 

 

Confirming these developments, Tiwari says, “Yes, Manoj Bajpai did call me to diffuse the situation. I don’t know if it’s right to move on in something so serious. To denigrate a language is not a small matter. Even if I agree to let it go, the people on the roads of Bihar and UP are not willing to forget and forgive. They are angry — as they should be. It was an irresponsible and stupid comment. A feeble apology on Twitter is not enough.”

Nevertheless Tiwari has agreed to stop his supporters from taking legal action. The actor-politician says, “In some places, they have already lodged FIRs. But I am under pressure from the film industry. I will see what I can do but I repeat, just by moving on, the matter won’t die down. Sidharth has insulted a whole culture.”

Tags: sidharth malhotra, salman khan, manoj tiwari




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boy avoids death by a millimeter after being left with screw piercing his skull

The two hour surgery also involved removing bone fragments and a blood clot (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meet Padma Shri awardee Lakshmikutty, a traditional medicine practitioner in Kerala

Amma, whose husband died two years back, stays alone in the forest and grows medicinal plants around her house; her two sons passed away and the third one is working in the Railways. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple's next generation iPad pro to get Face ID

iPad Pro with slim bezels rendered by Benjamin Geskin
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S might debut with nearly 100% bezel-less display before MWC 2018

The smartphone was rumoured to come with an iPhone X-like notch but it has been busted.
 

LIVE| Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Gayle unsold, Unadkat earns big

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is set for another day and another round of big money exchange as the eight teams gear up for Day 2 of the auction at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction Day 2: Live streaming, telecast, timings

Overall 109 players went under the hammer out of which 78 were sold, while 31 remained unsold on Day 1. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Deepika reveals which celeb she’d leave Ranveer for, reacts to engagement rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' has opened to great response at the box office.

I speak lot of lies, was polluted and had to purify myself for Manto: Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from 'Manto.'

It's confirmed: After bagging awards galore, Irrfan's Hindi Medium to get a sequel

Saba Qamar and Irrfan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan to keep Dabangg 3, Kedarnath at bay to ensure Zero solo release?

Shah Rukh Khan

This special gift by Ranbir Kapoor's sister make Abhishek Bachchan happy

Abhishek Bachchan gets a gift from Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham