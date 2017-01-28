Entertainment, Bollywood

Padmavati row: Detained men freed; Bhansali yet to file police complaint

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2017, 11:56 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
Police said it had detained five persons for disturbing peace despite no complaint from Bhansali.
Bollywood stars have come out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Jaipur: Five persons, who were detained for creating nuisance on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati', have been released, police said on Saturday. They were allegedly involved in creating nuisance during the shooting of the film in Jaigarh yesterday, SHO Amer Police Station Narendra Kumar said.

They were detained and later released yesterday.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was allegedly assaulted yesterday by activists of a Rajput community group who also forced stoppage of shooting of his movie 'Padmavati' by vandalising the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was "distorting facts".

The ruckus took place when the film, in which Deepika Padukone is playing Padmavati and Ranveer Singh is playing Alaudin Khilji, was being shot at the historic fort, eyewitnesses said.

The activists of Karni Sena had gathered at the site and demanded stoppage of the shooting. They stormed the set and damaged some chairs and other objects, forcing stoppage of the shooting.

After the incident, the director decided not to go ahead with the shooting in the state.

"We had warned the filmmakers against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested. Besides the Karni Sena activists, there were several other people who had gone there to watch the shooting. Someone from the mob slapped him and pulled his hair," district president of Karni Sena Narayan Singh had claimed.

"There was a protest and the issue was settled after both the parties held talks," DPC North (Jaipur) Anshuman Bhomia had said.

He had said that no FIR was lodged by anyone but five persons have been detained by the police for disturbing peace.

Singh had claimed that Bhansali wants to present a "distorted fact" about Rani Padmavati which will not tolerated by the Rajput community.

Tags: sanjay leela bhansali, padmavati, sri rajput karni sena, police
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

