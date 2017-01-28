Entertainment, Bollywood

Bollywood calls attack on Bhansali 'appalling', demands action against goons

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2017, 9:40 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Bollywood stars took to Twitter demanding action against the attackers while expressing support to the filmmaker.
The attack on Bhansali was also captured on camera.
 The attack on Bhansali was also captured on camera.

Mumbai: The film industry reacted aggressively to the shocking attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of his film ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur.

Members of a group called Rajput Karni Sena on Friday slapped Bhansali and pulled him by his hair on the sets of the film at Jaigarh Fort and also vandalised the sets of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

According to the members, the filmmaker is presenting wrong facts about the Rajput queen Padmavati, on whom the film is based on, and that was reason for their action.

Several B-Town stars took to Twitter to express her anger at the incident. Almost all the celebrities on Twitter tweeted how engared they were at the incident while also expressing support to the filmmaker.

The hashtag #IStandBySLB also started trending on Twitter post the incident. The celebrities also demanded action against the attackers while throwing light on the industry repeatedly getting targeted for various reasons. They called for the film industry not to be silent on the issue this time and come together to raising their voice.

Read some of the tweets by celebrities

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Bollywood comes all out in support of Bhansali after attack on him in Jaipur

Tags: sanjay leela bhansali, padmavati, sri rajput karni sena, deepika padukone
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Related Stories

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali beaten up, Padmavati shoot gets stalled in Jaipur

Activists of a local organisation protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' for allegedly distorting historical facts.
27 Jan 2017 6:12 PM
Bhansali's 'Padamavati' is gearing up for release in November this year.

Padmavati mishap: SLB provides Rs 20,80,000 compensation to deceased worker's family

Dahiya was a painter and had fallen on his back from five feet while working on the sets.
05 Jan 2017 10:30 AM
Union General Secretary Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav has said the union will issue a notice to Bhansali and seek damages to the painter's family at the earliest.

Painter's death on Padmavati set: Union to issue notice to SLB seeking compensation

The painter, Mukesh Dakia, suffered a head injury and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
27 Dec 2016 1:45 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bollywood calls attack on Bhansali 'appalling', demands action against goons

The attack on Bhansali was also captured on camera.
 

Video: ‘Fighting UP polls to fool people,’ independent candidate tells reporters

The video of the cadidate is going viral on social media. (Photo: ANI)
 

White House confuses UK PM Theresa May's name with a porn star's

British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool embroiled in national anthem row

A screen grab of Parvez Rasool during the first T20 at Kanpur on Thursday.
 

Kashmir police clear 4 km of snow to rescue stranded pregnant woman

A man checks his vehicle stuck in snow in Tangmarg, northwest of Srinagar (Photo: PTI)
 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium with 6GB RAM tipped to feature ceramic body

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it won’t be launching the smartphone at MWC, meaning the company will have a separate event for the Mi 6 launch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Who is behind Deepika’s style?

Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor seeks fitness tips from Arora sisters

Kareena is chilling right now but she will be getting back to work soon.

Getting linked up to somebody who's like your brother is a bit much: Huma on Sohail

Huma Qureshi

Sonu Sood misses China premiere of Kung Fu Yoga

Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur promoting their film in Hyderabad.

Bipasha Basu to do a cameo in Vikram Phadnis' debut film?

Actress Bipasha Basu
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham