Bollywood calls attack on Bhansali 'appalling', demands action against goons

The attack on Bhansali was also captured on camera.

Mumbai: The film industry reacted aggressively to the shocking attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of his film ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur.

Members of a group called Rajput Karni Sena on Friday slapped Bhansali and pulled him by his hair on the sets of the film at Jaigarh Fort and also vandalised the sets of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

According to the members, the filmmaker is presenting wrong facts about the Rajput queen Padmavati, on whom the film is based on, and that was reason for their action.

Several B-Town stars took to Twitter to express her anger at the incident. Almost all the celebrities on Twitter tweeted how engared they were at the incident while also expressing support to the filmmaker.

The hashtag #IStandBySLB also started trending on Twitter post the incident. The celebrities also demanded action against the attackers while throwing light on the industry repeatedly getting targeted for various reasons. They called for the film industry not to be silent on the issue this time and come together to raising their voice.

Read some of the tweets by celebrities