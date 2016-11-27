Anushka-Virat take it a step ahead, to attend Yuvraj’s wedding together!

Virat and Anushka have never tried to hide from the media but refuse to talk about their alleged relationship in public.

Mumbai: While it is always a visual treat to watch the much-in-love couple walk hands-in-hands, the dashing duo has now decided to take it a step ahead and will reportedly attend Yuvi’s wedding together.

The couple, who were rumoured to have parted ways in the past, look more in sync now. Recently, the actress flew down to Chandigarh to watch Virat play and Mr. Captain, the gentleman that he is, had personally gone to the airport to pick her up. Sweet!

According to Bombay Times, Anushka is very much a part of Yuvi’s guest list and the two are most likely to attend the wedding together.

"Virat is Yuvi's close friend and Anushka is expected to accompany him at the wedding in Chandigarh on November 30. She is on Yuvi's guest list for sure," revealed our source to Bombay Times.

Amidst busy schedules, both Anushka and Virat have been making extra efforts to be with each other. Recently, to celebrate Virat’s 28th birthday, his lady love had flown down to Rajkot, where the cricket sensation was playing, just to spend some quality time with the birthday boy.