 LIVE !  :  Parthiv Patel has looked very comfortable out on the pitch. (Photo: BCCI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: Patel out, England get important breakthrough
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Anushka-Virat take it a step ahead, to attend Yuvraj’s wedding together!

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 27, 2016, 11:46 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 12:08 pm IST
Apart from being colleagues, Virat and Yuvraj have been the best of friends for quite sometime now.
Virat and Anushka have never tried to hide from the media but refuse to talk about their alleged relationship in public.
 Virat and Anushka have never tried to hide from the media but refuse to talk about their alleged relationship in public.

Mumbai: While it is always a visual treat to watch the much-in-love couple walk hands-in-hands, the dashing duo has now decided to take it a step ahead and will reportedly attend Yuvi’s wedding together.

The couple, who were rumoured to have parted ways in the past, look more in sync now. Recently, the actress flew down to Chandigarh to watch Virat play and Mr. Captain, the gentleman that he is, had personally gone to the airport to pick her up. Sweet!

According to Bombay Times, Anushka is very much a part of Yuvi’s guest list and the two are most likely to attend the wedding together.

"Virat is Yuvi's close friend and Anushka is expected to accompany him at the wedding in Chandigarh on November 30. She is on Yuvi's guest list for sure," revealed our source to Bombay Times.

Amidst busy schedules, both Anushka and Virat have been making extra efforts to be with each other. Recently, to celebrate Virat’s 28th birthday, his lady love had flown down to Rajkot, where the cricket sensation was playing, just to spend some quality time with the birthday boy.

Tags: anushka sharma, virat kohli, anushka and virat
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli were spotted at the Royalty club in Bandra yesterday, enjoying a cozy dinner.

Splitsville still? Anushka and Virat head out for dinner date

Recently, Virat lashed out at critics for trolling Anushka after India’s emphatic win against Australia in the ICC World T20.
07 Apr 2016 9:31 AM

Anushka and Virat take off to an undisclosed location for New Year

The couple have always made it a point to take time out from their hectic schedules for quick vacations.
28 Dec 2015 6:57 PM
The picture shared on Twitter by @VirushkaWorld and the picture of Anushka while leaving for Chandigarh.

Snapped: Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli in Chandigarh before match

The couple were spotted at the Chandigarh airport recently before Virat's test match on Saturday.
26 Nov 2016 3:48 PM

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 13-year-old boy with largest Afro ends up in record books

Tyler was inspired to grow his Afro after seeing a photo of his father as a young boy in the 1970s (Photo: YouTube)
 

Forget patchup, Ranbir-Kat haven't uttered a word to each other since separation

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in their happy days.
 

Too hot! Katrina Kaif’s having a gala time in Maldives with Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared the pictures on his Instagram account.
 

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja surprises one and all with mystery ball

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the best bowlers on the first day, picking up a couple of wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Those sexually assaulting women should be castrated, says Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine
 

Giving in to pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Too hot! Katrina Kaif’s having a gala time in Maldives with Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared the pictures on his Instagram account.

Giving in to pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan

Saif Ali Khan's Chef team recounts tough Golden Temple shoot

While heading to the Golden Temple to seek blessings before a film’s release is a common occurrence, shooting inside the sacred temple’s premises isn’t too easy.

Has Priyanka Chopra signed Fanney Khan?

Priyanka Chopra

I like to mind my own business and I expect the same from my peers: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham