Aamir Khan wants Thugs Of Hindostan's script reworked

We may have to wait a little longer than expected for Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to come together in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan. Sources close to the production house insist that Aamir has asked for the script of the movie to be reworked.

“There are several points of dispute,” says the source. “Including the under-developed character of the female protagonist, for which even Hrithik Roshan had asked for the screenplay to be reworked. Now, Aamir has asked for the same changes.” How long these changes take to be made, however, remains to be seen. But the one thing that’s for sure is Thugs of Hindostan won’t be taking off any time soon.