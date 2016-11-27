 LIVE !  :  Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England all-out for 283, Shami wraps up innings
 
Aamir Khan wants Thugs Of Hindostan's script reworked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Nov 27, 2016, 12:45 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 9:17 am IST
We may have to wait a little longer than expected for Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to come together.
Aamir Khan
We may have to wait a little longer than expected for Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to come together in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan. Sources close to the production house insist that Aamir has asked for the script of the movie to be reworked.

“There are several points of dispute,” says the source. “Including the under-developed character of the female protagonist, for which even Hrithik Roshan had asked for the screenplay to be reworked. Now, Aamir has asked for the same changes.” How long these changes take to be made, however, remains to be seen. But the one thing that’s for sure is Thugs of Hindostan won’t be taking off any time soon.

Tags: aamir khan, amitabh bachchan

