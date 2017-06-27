Aamir's Dangal becomes first Indian film to earn Rs 2000 crores at box office

Aamir Khan in a still from 'Dangal.'

Washington D.C.: 'Dangal' is turning out to be a echelon of fame for Aamir Khan.

According to Forbes Magazine's latest report, the movie has become the first Indian movie in the history to earn Rs. 2000 crores (307 million USD) worldwide after it earned Rs. 2.5 crore on its 53rd day at the China box office.

Among other milestones, 'Dangal' has become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in the history, and the highest-grossing live actions sports movie of 2017.

Earlier, the Aamir Khan-starrer became the only non-Hollywood film to be listed among the top 16 highest-grossing films of all time at the China box office.

The movie has already beaten movies like 'Captain America: Civil War', 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage', 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', 'Titanic 3D' and 'The Jungle Book'.

'Dangal' is now behind world's biggest blockbuster 'Avatar' and Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World,' which are positioned at number 15 and 14, respectively at the China box office.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in 'Secret Superstar' alongside Zaira Wasim.

The flick is slated to hit theatres on August 4.