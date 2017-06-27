Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir's Dangal becomes first Indian film to earn Rs 2000 crores at box office

ANI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Among other records, 'Dangal' has also become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in history.
Aamir Khan in a still from 'Dangal.'
 Aamir Khan in a still from 'Dangal.'

Washington D.C.: 'Dangal' is turning out to be a echelon of fame for Aamir Khan.

According to Forbes Magazine's latest report, the movie has become the first Indian movie in the history to earn Rs. 2000 crores (307 million USD) worldwide after it earned Rs. 2.5 crore on its 53rd day at the China box office.

Among other milestones, 'Dangal' has become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in the history, and the highest-grossing live actions sports movie of 2017.

Earlier, the Aamir Khan-starrer became the only non-Hollywood film to be listed among the top 16 highest-grossing films of all time at the China box office.

The movie has already beaten movies like 'Captain America: Civil War', 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage', 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', 'Titanic 3D' and 'The Jungle Book'.

'Dangal' is now behind world's biggest blockbuster 'Avatar' and Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World,' which are positioned at number 15 and 14, respectively at the China box office.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in 'Secret Superstar' alongside Zaira Wasim.

The flick is slated to hit theatres on August 4.

Tags: aamir khan, dangal, china box office, box office 2000 crores
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Aamir Khan

Aamir and team busy chalking unique ways to make Dangal touch 2,000 cr mark in China

As Aamir tries to breach the Rs 2,000 crore mark with Dangal, he grapples with finding new territories to release the movie in.
24 Jun 2017 1:34 AM
Badrul Islam.

Dangal actor Badrul Islam to feature in short film titled Rang Biranga Anaar!

‘Rang Biranga Anaar’ is an emotional drama that talks about the struggle of a family in financial mess.
23 Jun 2017 2:48 PM
A still from the film.

Aamir Khan's Dangal 5th highest grossing non-English film of all time worldwide

The all-time blockbuster, helmed by Nitish Tiwari, has grossed over 300 million dollars worldwide.
14 Jun 2017 11:54 AM
Zaira Wasim.

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim rescued safely after car falls into Dal Lake

As per the onlookers, Zaira’s car lost control at the Boulevard Road and fell into the Dal Lake.
10 Jun 2017 4:21 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi. (Pic: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Chinese President Xi to Modi: Dangal is doing well in China

Xi also spoke about upcoming Yoga Day celebrations in China.
10 Jun 2017 9:12 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First woman officer becomes Captain of The Queen's Guard

Carrying her sword and wearing a scarlet tunic and white hat, Couto marched her troops to Buckingham Palace from the nearby Wellington Barracks in the historic and colourful ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal primed for dream Wimbledon final reprise

In 2008, Rafael Nadal was just 22. He survived two rain breaks and an enthraling Roger Federer fightback to end the Swiss's five-year reign as Wimbledon champion to finally triumph 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 after defeats in the 2006 and 2007 finals. (Photo: AP)
 

Release of Nokia 5, 6 might get delayed due to GST: report

Android-powered Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 smartphones
 

Asked why he attended BCCI SGM, N Srinivasan loses his cool on reporter

"Where are you from, which channel," N Srinivasan questioned a scribe when he asked him in what capacity he attended the SGM. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple CEO touts India impact in push for deeper market access

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Photo: AP)
 

What relevance does a monochrome sensor hold in a dual camera sensor?

When we say better camera photos, what we mean is DSLR-rivalling levels of clarity, colour detection and depth-of-field effects.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: Abram joins SRK in waving at the massive crowd outside Mannat on Eid

Screengrabs from the video posted by Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.

SRK couldn't 'dare' say 'no' to Salman for cameo in Tubelight

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan: I want my children to love and respect all religions

Shah Rukh Khan with his kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam and wife Gauri Khan.

Pahlaj Nihalani challenge to Shah Rukh Khan

SRK plays a tourist guide in Prague named Harry who throws cheesy lines at ‘tourist’ Sejal, played by Anushka Sharma.

Sajal Ali can’t stop crying in Pakistan

Sajal Ali
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham