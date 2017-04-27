Entertainment, Bollywood

Last rites of veteran actor Vinod Khanna performed in Mumbai

ANI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Khanna during the cremation of his father veteran actor Vinod Khanna in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The last rites of Bollywood's veteran actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away at the age of 70 due to cancer, were performed at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

The 'Mere Apne' star was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on March 31 with complications arising out of severe dehydration.

Bollywood's heartthrob, best known for his roles in the films such as 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' 'Qurbaani' and 'Insaaf' - died of cancer at a hospital here on Thrusday morning.

He was born on October 6, 1946 and was seen in 141 films as one of the most prominent and celebrated stars of Bollywood.

In 1982, at the peak of his career, the actor briefly quit the industry to follow spiritual Guru Osho Rajneesh.

Khanna joined politics in the year 1997 and also became the union minister of external affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Khanna was also a sitting BJP MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

His sons Akshay and Rahul also had prominent Bollywood careers and his youngest son, Sakshi Khanna is on the brink of his Bollywood debut.

