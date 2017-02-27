Entertainment, Bollywood

Rani Mukerji to make her comeback in Sidharth Malhotra’s next?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMA RAMASUBRAMANIAN
Published Feb 27, 2017, 12:16 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 2:44 am IST
The actress might just make a comeback with the Student of the Year actor in a Yash Raj production tentatively titled Hichki.
Rani Mukerji, who has taken a sabbatical post her delivery, may finally face the camera soon. Even as there were reports that Rani will be making her comeback with a sequel to Mardaani, the buzz is that the versatile actress has apparently zeroed in on a project with Sidharth Malhotra. If things work out, she might just make her comeback with the Student of the Year actor.

While the project still seems to be in its initial stages, it would be interesting to see Rani returning to the silver screen with this tentatively titled film Hichki. When we got in touch with Sidharth, he remained tight-lipped about the development and said, “I would not deny the fact that I did go to Yash Raj but nothing is locked yet.” He continued, adding, “At this point of time, I can’t talk about anything as nothing is confirmed — there is no paper work done, nothing has been locked. I would love to work with Rani; it’s my dream to work with her.

When asked, the Yash Raj team refused to divulge any details. “Please wait for the official announcement for all forthcoming YRF Films,” was the official stance. Till then, let’s wait and watch.

