Sanjay Leela Bhansali beaten up, Padmavati shoot gets stalled in Jaipur

Jaipur: Activists of a local organisation today demonstrated against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati', which is being shot in here, for allegedly distorting historical facts.

The members of Karni Sena attacked Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stalled the shoot at the Jaigarh fort. The filmmaker was slapped, beaten and his hair was also pulled by the members of the organisation.

In view of the trouble, the filmmaker decided not to shoot the movie here, police said.

While the shooting of the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was underway, the activists of Karni Sena assembled at the Jaigarh Fort and held a demonstration.

Deepika Padukone plays queen Padmavati opposite Shahid Kapoor's Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh is in the role of Alauddin Khilji in the movie, which marks Bhansali's return to period era after the success of ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

"We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested," said district president of Karni sena Narayan Singh.

Another activist Vikram Singh said the film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati. "Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated," he said.

He alleged that a security guard opened fire in the air which created panic. However, police denied the allegation.

After the shooting was stalled, Bhansali and his team members talked to the Karni Sena and assured them that their demands would be looked into.

"The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up," DCP North Anshuman Bhomia said.

He said that there was no report of firing and no FIR has been lodged by any party so far.