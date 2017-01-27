Poonam Pandey to shake a leg with Govinda

All those controversial acts and appearances seem to have borne fruit for Poonam Pandey, who will finally make an appearance in a dance number in Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero. Says a source, “It’s a sizzling dance number which will be out soon. Poonam has never done a dance number before so she had a tough time matching steps with Govinda.”

Govinda is returning to the big screen with Aa Gaya Hero after the debacle of Kill Dill and Happy Ending. For those who’ve missed Chi Chi dancing on screen, here’s something to look forward to. The film is slated to release in Feb 2017.