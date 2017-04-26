Entertainment, Bollywood

I've locked three Bollywood films: Priyanka Chopra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GAYATRI NIRMAL
Published Apr 26, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 9:10 pm IST
Dwayne Johnson, who couldn't make it physically to the press conference, was virtually present there.
Priyanka Chopra snapped at the event.
 Priyanka Chopra snapped at the event.

Mumbai: The press conference of Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film 'Baywatch' was held amidst enough galore in the city on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra, who returned from the US to the city for merely five days, was quite enthralled to interact with the Indian media.

However, the main lead actor Dwayne Johnson, who couldn't make it physically to the press conference, was virtually present there.

The conference began with his heart-warming message through a video.

He expressed his grief of not making it to India, and said that he is missing India a lot.

Dwayne, popularly known as 'The Rock' further joked with the Indian media, to not ask any questions to PeeCee about Zac Efron or other ladies, but only about him.

Taking charge of the press conference solely, Priyanka was asked her opinion about the  much-in-debate Akshay Kumar's National Award win.

To which, the actress didn't pay any heed to let the journalist even complete her question. Squashing her question, she laughingly said, "I was in America, I do not know anything."

Priyanka was asked the most expected and obvious question about she missing Bollywood and her upcoming films, to which the actress shared her feelings saying, "I am listening to many scripts, but once I know what my schedule is, then only I can figure out when I can do a film. I can tell you for sure I have locked three films! But I can't announce them till I know my dates. And I don't know when I will do it, this year or next year. Actually after June, I really don't know what I am going to do! And I definitely missed Hindi film industry. I am meeting people here also. So yes, it feels wonderful."

When questioned about Indians or browns being welcomed warmly and accepted by Hollywood, the ever-so-humble diva replied, "You can't be so entitled as being from Hindi film industry. We can't say that if we are stars in India we will be stars everywhere. I am okay to walk into a room and introduce myself as,  'Hello, I am Priyanka Chopra. I am an Indian actor.' There's nothing small about it, our achievements are quite big. Of course, people didn't know me then. I never thought they were mean except a few. But I think American press was wonderfully accepting of me. In fact, I haven't seen them being that good to any other Indian actor. They have been loving, friendly and encouraging of me. So, I can't say about brown skin. I can't generalise."

We are all aware about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's admiration for Priyanka, hence when asked if she would be seen in his next 'Padmavati' in any role, she admitted, " No! just because I am Sanjay sir's favourite (laughs), I am joking... We have spoken about other films, but not 'Padmavati'."

Priyanka's home production Marathi film 'Ventilator' bagged three National Awards, on which the elated diva joked that for some reason whenever she receives an honour from the Government of India, she happens to always be in New York.

Elaborating about her happiness on the win, she further added that she was very happy as this was her first film under her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

Daddy's little girl Priyanka said, "I made this film for my dad. The entire sequence happening outside the ICU, while my dad was on ventilator, is the story of 'Ventilator'."

She was asked about the difference in freedom of speech there in Hollywood, where the celebrities are in more power to criticise the authority and perhaps, the Indian celebrities here hesitate.

"It's a cultural difference maybe. I say what I feel. I've always had my opinion. When I don't want to say anything, I just don't. Maybe controversies get...when public figures say anything there and over here they get into trouble," she concluded.

Tags: priyanka chopra, baywatch movie, dwayne johnson

Related Stories

Screengrabs from the video.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra is the soul and fire of latest Baywatch trailer

The actress will be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and others in the film.
26 Apr 2017 3:50 PM
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra to play Kalpana Chawla in her biopic

Apart from this mega project Priyanka was also in news to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film.
25 Apr 2017 12:33 AM
Ranveer Singh shared the selfie on his official Instagram account.

Dil Dhadakne Do reunion: Priyanka Chopra catches up with Ranveer and Zoya

After getting back in the city, Priyanka is making sure to catch up with her old friends from the industry.
23 Apr 2017 4:11 PM
Priyanka Chopra (Photo credit: www.instagram.com)

‘Walking into my house was such a feeling of joy’: Priyanka on returning to India

Many fans gathered at the Mumbai Airport, to welcome the diva.
23 Apr 2017 12:26 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hanging hotel in Canada lets people live in domes hanging in the wild

An escape from the perils of life in metros (Photo: Facebook)
 

England all-rounder Zafar Ansari retires from cricket at 25 to pursue law career

Zafar Ansari played three Tests and one ODI for England side and was a part of the Alastair Cook-led team which toured India last year. (Photo: AP)
 

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu moves into round 2, Saina Nehwal bows out

PV Sindhu defeated Dinar Dyah Ayustine of Indonesia 21-8, 21-18 in a lop-sided encounter that lasted just 31 minutes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Researchers discover 11 'strange' signals using telescope

(Representational image)
 

Man celebrates divorce by distributing 50 kg 'kaju barfi' in Gujarat

Rinkesh Rachchh is looking forward to getting married again (Photo: YouTube)
 

Harbhajan Singh slams Jet Airways pilot for racist remarks, physical assault

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to say that the Jet Airways pilot named Bernd Hoesslin “physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man”. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

The FCAT has been very reasonable: Alankrita on Lipstick Under My Burkha certificate

The FCAT yesterday directed the censor board to clear the film with “some voluntary and some additional cuts”.

My fitness journey began after meeting Vivian Richards: Suniel Shetty

The actor says he was keen on hosting a show that centres around fitness.

Baahubali 2 to set a new record; will sell tickets at a 4-digit price!

Poster of the film.

Look ahead and move on: Sonu Nigam on Azaan debate

Sonu Nigam

Kangana turns Simran script from thriller to comedy, will be credited as writer

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in 'Rangoon.'
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham