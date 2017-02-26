Entertainment, Bollywood

President Pranab Mukherjee watches Pink; honours Bachchan, Taapsee

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 9:17 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 9:18 am IST
The film, also starring Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi and Piyush Mishra, dealt with the safety of women.
Mumbai: President Pranab Mukherjee is all set to watch Indian courtroom drama film 'Pink' with its lead actors Big B Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

The star cast of the film have been invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

On Friday night, the excited the 74-year-old superstar wrote in his blogpost, "... Pranab Mukherjee, watches our film 'PINK' tomorrow in Delhi, ...and so there shall be travel .. just for a few hours."

He also added that the President "has always been most generous with his time and desire to accommodate the creative elements of cinema, and we cannot thank him enough for it."

Lead actress Taapsee Pannu also took to Twitter to express her excitement.

‘Pink’ also stars Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, AndreaTariang and Piyush Mishra.

To wish them luck, Kirti also took to Twitter.

Both the audience and critics had appreciated the film.

ADVERTISEMENT
