Entertainment, Bollywood

Manisha Koirala’s memoir to leave out scandals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Feb 26, 2017, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Manisha has already begun work on her memoir and is now on the lookout for a co-author.
Manisha Koirala
 Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, who has been travelling extensively delivering motivational lectures, is all set to put her experiences into a memoir of sorts. But she insists on putting down episodes that have strengthened her as opposed to those that made it to the tabloid sections on newspapers. Says the actress, “I’ve had offers to write my autobiography before. But those seemed keener on the gossip and scandals in my life. I don’t want to discuss the men in my life, in my book. All of that has been done to death in papers and magazines. Why do I need to delve into the tabloid aspects of my life again?”

So what will the book be about? “It’s the lessons I’ve learnt in life — especially when I fell ill. It answers questions like ‘what did my education teach me?’ ‘What have I learnt during my extensive travels abroad?’ Most important of all, it will talk about going through a near-death illness and coming out of it. It has made me value life and see the most precious joys of living more minutely.”

Manisha has already begun work on her memoir and is now on the lookout for a co-author. “I want someone who will surrender to the endeavour and devote all his or her time to telling my story. I want the book to be as motivational as my lectures, but far more cohesive and penetrating.”

Three years after conquering cancer, Manisha remains single. “I am very much single and very happy that way. I will get into a relationship only for keeps now, when I am sure that the man is right for me.”

Tags: manisha koirala

