 LIVE !  :  A few big hits by Dhoni did the took India to a respectable total in the end. (Photo: BCCI) Live: Chahal with the double strike, Billings out
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 26, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
'Raees' grossed over a whopping 20 crore rupees approximately on its opening day.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.

Mumbai: In a fresh leg of controversy, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Gujarat unit of Shiv Sena have sought a blanket ban on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Raees,’ with claims stating that the film glorifies and validates the real life criminal Abdul Latif, on whose life the film is reportedly based.

Rashtra Sena, a low-key outfit has been clustering Surat with banners with slogans against the superstar and the film.

“India had so many great personalities on whom you can make a movie. But Khan chose Abdul Latif, who was a dreaded criminal, bootlegger and a mafia don. Khan claimed the movie is based on fictional character but everyone knows that Raees is based on Latif. Government should ban this movie, as it indulges in hero-worshipping of mafia dons,” Hindu quotes VHP leader Rancchod Bharwad as saying.

He also lambasted the actor for casting Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the leading lady, claiming she’s been making anti-India comments after returning to Pakistan.

Bharwad was referring to a video from 2011 that had gone viral on the internet recently.

He also didn’t hesitate from holding Shah Rukh responsible for the death of an individual during a stampede caused in Vadodara, during his recent promotional train journey.

The Gujarat unit of Shiv Sena also approached the state BJP government, seeking a ban on the film, citing the plausibility of the ‘glorification’ of a bootlegger encouraging other anti-social elements to follow suit.

Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sharma said, “Instead of highlighting police officers who tamed Latif, the makers have projected Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Latif as a hero of the masses.”

Earlier, the screening of the film had been stalled in Dombivli, a suburb in Mumbai, by hooligans, who also vandalised posters of the film inside the theatre premises.

The group had cited the same reasons as their grouse.

'Raees,' which released alongside Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil,' grossed over a whopping 20 crore rupees approximately on its opening day.

Tags: shah rukh khan, raees, vishwa hindu parishad, shiv sena

Related Stories

Hrithik and Shah Rukh's films are currently going against each other at the box office.

Raees vs Kaabil: Did Hrithik Roshan just take a dig at Shah Rukh Khan?

Hrithik took a subtle shot at SRK by saying that he will go to every small town in India to promote his next film.
26 Jan 2017 6:37 PM
Stills from the films.

SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day

The much awaited clash finally happened and 'Raees' has beaten 'Kaabil' comprehensively.
26 Jan 2017 3:54 PM
A still from the movie.

Trouble for Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, screening stalled by hooligans in Dombivli

The posters and hoardings of the film have been vandalised while the police looked on as mere spectators
25 Jan 2017 7:22 PM
A still from the film.

Raees movie review: Disappointing run-of-the-mill gangster flick

The highly anticipated Rahul Dholakia directorial stars SRK in a grey role against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's tough cop act.
24 Jan 2017 8:57 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

A still from the film.
 

Miffed after being denied ticket, BJP leaders lie down before UP chief's car

Bharatiya Janata party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad: Two students drown while taking 'selfies'

The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water, however, they neglected the advice. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Man behind unified helpline number on highway gets Padma Shri

Vadodara-based doctor Subroto Das received the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s how you can download Netflix movies to SD card

You have to select the download location in the settings option to switch the location from internal to external storage.
 

David Warner equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

Warner’s 179 runs off 128 balls was his fifth 150 plus score in one-day cricket. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Raees vs Kaabil: Did Hrithik Roshan just take a dig at Shah Rukh Khan?

Hrithik and Shah Rukh's films are currently going against each other at the box office.

'My fame has come under the evil eye': Mahira upset as Raees fails to release in Pak

Mahira Khan

Exclusive: Dubai tourism upset with Parineeti, to pay her less than what was decided

Parineeti Chopra

SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day

Stills from the films.

I don’t act smart in front of my director: Akshay Kumar

Akshay is all set to enthrall his fans in 'Jolly LLB 2'
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham