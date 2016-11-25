Entertainment, Bollywood

'Not everyday a film is named after an actor': Hrithik Roshan feels honoured

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Nov 25, 2016, 12:44 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 9:41 am IST
The actor is honoured that a Malayalam film is inspired by him.
Hrithik Roshan
 Hrithik Roshan

A Malayalam film, named after Hrithik Roshan (even though his name is spelt as Rithwik Roshan in the title), that deals with a young man who dreams of becoming as successful as the actor, has garnered a lot of attention from many, including the star himself.  

The film, Kattapanyile Rithwik Roshan, that is directed by Nadirshah, with actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role,  opened to a strong box office response this week.

Hrithik, however, says he was not aware of this film until its release and the subsequent tweets and write-ups about the superstar’s importance in the scheme of the film. Hrithik says, “What can I say? I am honoured. It isn’t everyday that a film is named after an actor.”

Apparently, the Malayalam film’s lead actor and director are now keen on showing their film to Hrithik, and he is more than willing to oblige . However, it looks like both parties involved will have to wait, as Hrithik is busy promoting his forthcoming film Kaabil round the clock.

Tags: hrithik roshan, kattapanyile rithwik roshan

