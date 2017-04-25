Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir attends award show after 16 yrs on Lata ji's request; receives one for Dangal

ANI
Published Apr 25, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
Aamir Khan was present at the ceremony with Nitesh Tiwari, writer-director of one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016.
Aamir Khan with Lata Mangeshkar at Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards.
 Aamir Khan with Lata Mangeshkar at Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards.

Mumbai: The Perfectionist of Bollywood, who recently made an exception and accepted the award for 'Dangal' at Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards, says it's a big honour for him.

Aamir Khan was present at the ceremony with Nitesh Tiwari, writer-director of one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016.

"It's a very big honour for me and Nitesh. I thank Didi and everyone from the bottom of my heart for the respect that this film has been given," Aamir said and added, "This has only been possible because of the wonderful story that Nitesh has written. I would also like to say that whatever I am today, the whole credit goes to all the writers whose films I have worked in."

The 'PK' star was invited by Lata Mangeshkar to attend the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards, held to commemorate her father's 75th death anniversary and it was also when the legendary singer started singing in films.

Aamir who had refrained himself from attending award shows had to break this clause of his, on the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar ji’s request.

Aamir last attended an award show 16 years ago at the Academy Awards when 'Lagaan' was nominated in the Best Film category.

On the professional front, he will soon be seen in ' Secret Superstar' and is also prepping up for ' Thugs of Hindostan' that also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Tags: aamir khan, lata mangeshkar, dinanath mangeshkar awards.
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, Kapil Dev to get Dinanath Mangeshkar Award

Khan will be honoured with the Vishesh Puraskar for Best Film 'Dangal'.
20 Apr 2017 8:04 PM
Aamir Khan has taken Fatima Sana Shaikh under his wings

Exclusive: What’s cooking between Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh?

Aamir Khan is doing all that he can to ensure a role for Fatima Sana Shaikh in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan.
18 Apr 2017 12:50 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed: Neha Dhupia to boss around Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia.
 

This 10-year-old girl's face is falling apart due to rare disorder

Puberty can make things worse for her (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung and Qualcomm begin work on the Snapdragon 845

The SD835 is exclusively built by Samsung on the 10 nm manufacturing process and was first featured on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Due to that, other manufacturers like Xiaomi had to wait to get access to the chipset for launching their own flagships
 

Twitterati reacts as Chetan Bhagat replaces Tagore and Amitav Ghosh in DU syllabus

The author took to Twitter to share the news but was trolled instead for it. (Photo: Twitter/ChetanBhagat)
 

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani are now officially divorced

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani.
 

Ghatge or Ghose? Zaheer Khan engaged; Delhi Daredevils, Kumble tag wrong Sagarika

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge took to Twitter to announce about their engagement. (Photo: Sagarika Ghatge Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani are now officially divorced

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani.

Sonakshi-Armaan's Twitter rant; actress denies performing at Justin Bieber's concert

Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik.

Watch: Meri Pyaari Bindu’s new song Afeemi is extremely melodious and soulful

Screengrabs from the video.

Kamal Haasan confirms Bigg Boss Tamil, is all praises for TV host Salman

While Salman Khan has hosted other TV shows as well, 'Bigg Boss' is set to be Kamal Haasan's first TV show.

Exclusive: Salman sacked ex-manager because she alienated him from family?

Salman Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham