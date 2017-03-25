After FIR, Shirish Kunder apologises for controversial tweets against UP CM

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shirish Kunder has apologised on social media after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi.

"I unconditionally apologise. I never meant to hurt anyone's feelings or sentiment," Kunder posted on his Twitter page.

The FIR against the director was registered on Friday in Lucknow based on a complaint filed by Amit Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of Thakurdwara Trust of Ayodhya.

In a series of tweets, which have now been deleted, Kunder had written, "Hoping a goon will stop rioting once he's allowed to rule is like expecting a rapist to stop raping once he's allowed to rape (sic)".

In another tweet, he had said: "Going by the logic of making a goon as CM so that he behaves, Dawood can be CBI director. And Mallya - RBI Governor (sic)."