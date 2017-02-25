Entertainment, Bollywood

'Lipstick Under My Burkha against tenets of Islam': Muslim outfit seeks film ban

PTI
Published Feb 25, 2017, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
An outift based in Madhya Pradesh has stated that film is against the dignity of Muslim women.
 Konkona Sen Sharma in 'Lipstick Under My Burkha.'

Bhopal: A Muslim organisation here has asked the censor board not to clear the Prakash Jha-produced film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'.

The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, has already run into trouble as the Central Board of Film Certification has denied it clearance for being "lady-oriented" and containing "abusive words".

"Advisory panel of Madhya Pradesh unit of All India Muslim Tehwar Committee at its meeting here yesterday condemned the movie," the organisation's state unit chairman Ausaf Shahmeeri Khurram said.

He alleged that the film was "against the dignity of our women and tenets of Islam" and said the AIMTC had requested the CBFC not to clear it.

The film was shot in Bhopal.

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' has won the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival. It features Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthaku.

