Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

Mumbai: Piracy has struck again! The best get affected by it and even Aamir Khan doesn't get a respite.

The actor's highly acclaimed latest fare, Nitesh Tiwari's 'Dangal,' has braved demonitisation and is running to packed houses across the country. The film, that's reportedly earned a herculean 30 odd crore rupees on its first day of release, has already been leaked and is shockingly being streamed live on Facebook, right now. The film, had also been uploaded on the social networking website.

Aamir's Christmas release, post a long hiatus of two years, is the inspiring tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, the former national level wrestler, who trained his daughters Geeta Kumari and Babita Phogat to Commonwealth glory.

The film is expected to earn much more over the Christmas weekend, courtesy the terrific word of mouth and its leading man's superstar status.

However, it remains to be seen if the piracy hits it hard enough to mar its box-office collections.

Earlier, films like 'Udta Punjab' and 'Great Grand Masti' were also affected by piracy when the films got leakedonline much before their slated release. Even the trailer of Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' had got leaked a day before its scheduled release.