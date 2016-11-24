Entertainment, Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Dutt biopic

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2016, 9:49 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 9:51 am IST
The actors had made their debut together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ almost ten years ago.
Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.
 Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor had made their debut together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ almost ten years ago.

The pair, however, have not worked with each other after the film and the fans of the film and the couple are in for a good news.

The pair is all set to come together for Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

Sonam will be playing the role of an actress, inspired from the actresses Dutt was involved with during the ‘80s and the ‘90s, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Ranbir will also be reuniting with his ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star Anushka Sharma, who will be playing a journalist in the film.

Another love triangle for Ranbir?

Tags: ranbir kapoor, anushka sharma, sonam kapoor, rajkumar hirani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor to shed weight and grow his hair for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic

The latest we hear is that Ranbir has started preparing for the role full fledged.
18 Nov 2016 12:58 AM
Vidhu Vindo Chopra and Sanjay Dutt.

Work in progress for Sanjay Dutt biopic: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra says work is in progress for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.
02 Oct 2016 7:27 PM
Anushka was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Sultan'.

Anushka Sharma to star in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic

The actress will be seen alongside Ranbir and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.
24 Sep 2016 1:08 PM
Sanjay Dutt

Rajkumar Hirani based his Sanjay Dutt biopic on their phone calls

The biopic will essay Sanjay’s trials and tribulations and detail the time the actor spent in Yerwada Jail.
09 Sep 2016 12:18 AM
Randeep Hooda

Exclusive: Randeep Hooda bags a role in Sanjay Dutt biopic

Sources have revealed that the actor has started preparations for the role, which includes a whole new look.
23 Aug 2016 12:17 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
The magazine's editors consulted historians and photo editors and curators around the world, while Time staff interviewed the photographers, picture subjects, friends and family to write essays on each image. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Images that made it to Time Magazine's most influential pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.
 

NASA on the hunt for space poop geniuses

NASA has launched a contest for inventors to solve this uncomfortable issue, and promises to award $30,000 to the best
 

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend who rubbed pizza in her face

Boop told police she didn't mean to fire the gun but was trying to scare Doan into letting go of her hair, authorities said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Survey on Modi App: 93 per cent support demonetisation

More than 93 per cent people support the move to demonetize the old 500 and 1000 rupee notes.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool after watching 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' song

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Baba Ramdev to invest billions in Nepal, create 20,000 jobs

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Freaky Ali sequel?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Jackie Chan shakes a leg, desi style

Jackin Chan in Kung Fu Yoga

Arbaaz Khan caught in a red affair

Arbaaz Khan

Taapsee Pannu all pumped up for Judwaa 2

Taapsee Pannu

Anil Kapoor goes international again for digital series

Anil Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham