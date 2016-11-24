Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor had made their debut together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ almost ten years ago.

The pair, however, have not worked with each other after the film and the fans of the film and the couple are in for a good news.

The pair is all set to come together for Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

Sonam will be playing the role of an actress, inspired from the actresses Dutt was involved with during the ‘80s and the ‘90s, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Ranbir will also be reuniting with his ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star Anushka Sharma, who will be playing a journalist in the film.

Another love triangle for Ranbir?