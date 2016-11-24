Entertainment, Bollywood

KRK insults Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, calls him 'chai cum paani'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2016, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 2:25 pm IST
He insulted the actor when he was condoling the death of veteran Carnatic musician M Balamuralikrishna.
Kamal Haasan chose to ignore the self-styled critic's uncolicited jibe.
 Kamal Haasan chose to ignore the self-styled critic's uncolicited jibe.

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan is still grieving the demise of legendary Carnatic musician M Balamuralikrishna, but KRK seems to be in no real mood to empathise.

The three-time National award winning Kamal had tweeted a message condoling the legendary singer's demise.

EFEW

However, KRK, who's known to voluntarily bully and denigrate celebrities, getting infamous despite rising in popularity in the process, saw an opportunity and grabbed it, immediately.

He tweeted to the legend pointing out he has a lot more followers than Kamal does, and then calling him irrelevant, by dubbing him 'chai cum paani'.

FDBDF

Kamal, who's been busy filming his tri-lingual, 'Shabaash Naidu,' chose to ignore the jibe, probably oblivious to the existence of the self-styled critic itself.

Nevertheless, maybe Kamal R Khan has been getting undeserved validation for his crass shenanigans and it's high-time he was called out for it.

 

Tags: kamaal r khan, kamal haasan, m balamurlakrishna
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A multi-faceted personality, he enriched music not only with his voice but also by composing over 400 songs in various languages like Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada and Tamil besides playing various instruments.

Kamal Haasan, KJ Yesudas, Ilaiyaraja, others bid farewell to Balamuralikrishna

He was a towering figure in Carnatic music world and was loved equally by the the masses and connoisseurs.
23 Nov 2016 7:54 PM
Kamal Haasan, Rajesh M Selva, Rajinikanth

When Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan met

The duo reportedly enquired about one another’s health and discussed other issues in general.
17 Nov 2016 12:30 AM
KRK had also been involved in a feud with Ajay Devgn.

'Worst looking, tiny' Rajini wouldn't be superstar if good physique was crucial: KRK

The self-styled film critic has courted fresh controversy by going against the south superstar.
08 Oct 2016 1:17 PM
After leaking few potions of 'Shivaay' online, KRK went on a Twitter rant and slammed Ajay Devgn.

'Ajay Devgn is a dangerous man with black heart': KRK strikes again!

The self proclaimed critic, KRK didn't just stop there and also compared Ajay Devgn with the Khans of Bollywood.
29 Oct 2016 9:55 AM

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
 

KRK insults Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, calls him 'chai cum paani'

Kamal Haasan chose to ignore the self-styled critic's uncolicited jibe.
 

Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan engage in Twitter spat

Pietersen is tough to beat, and Morgan found that out the hard way. (Photo: AFP)
 

PIC: Shahid Kapoor starts Padmavati shoot today!

Shahid Kapoor (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ shahidkapoor).
 

THIS international model to enter the Bigg Boss house?

Jason Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

PIC: Shahid Kapoor starts Padmavati shoot today!

Shahid Kapoor (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ shahidkapoor).

Kapil, Irrfan granted relief by HC in alleged illegal construction case

Kapil Sharma and Irrfan Khan on the sets on the former's comedy show.

THIS international model to enter the Bigg Boss house?

Jason Shah

Is Vicky Kaushal a part of Ranbir-Raju Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic?

Maanayata Dutt came without her superstar husband to the do.

Aamir Khan thanks fans for response to Dangal songs with a new poster

The new poster of 'Dangal'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham