Entertainment, Bollywood

Baahubali 2 leaked video: Six more in police custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2016, 11:45 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 12:19 pm IST
1 laptop and 6 smartphones, which were used for leaking the clip on social media, were recovered by the police.
Poster of 'Baahubali 2'.
 Poster of 'Baahubali 2'.

Mumbai: Just two days after a video clip of ‘Baahubali’ sequel, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, surfaced on social media, the police has arrested 6 people in connection with this cyber crime.

All 6 of them are reportedly students and are residents of Vijaywada.

Earlier, a 24-year-old trainee graphic designer by the name of Krishna Dayanand Choudhury, who was part of the editing team of the film as one of the trainees, was arrested by the police.

According to The New Indian Express, Krishna revealed that he had passed on the video clip to his friend Akki Krishna Chaitanya, who, in turn, forwarded it to 5 of his friends and then the entire group posted it on social media.

The second instalment of this high budget film is being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, amid high security and in a custom-made grand set.

The video leakage has come as a huge shock to the makers of the film who badly wanted to keep the plot of the movie under wraps.

In the leaked clip, lead actors Prabhas and Anushka are seen in a high-on-drama action scene. When the producer of the movie, Shobu Yarlagadda saw the video on YouTube, he immediately sought the cyber crime department’s help.

Krishna has reportedly stolen clips from another upcoming movie named ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’.

Tags: baahubali, baahubali 2
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Prabhas in Baahubali

Baahubali 2 war footage leaked, suspect booked

A mobile phone and computer used by the accused have been seized for analysis.
23 Nov 2016 12:56 AM
Prabhas in Baahubali

Baahubali 2 war scene leaked

While the film is gearing up for the release in April 2017, a two-minute video featuring a war sequence was leaked online on Monday and went viral.
23 Nov 2016 12:12 AM
A still from the film.

Baahubali 2 war scene leaked, graphic designer arrested

Director SS Rajamouli had filed a complaint after 8-9 minute worth footage found its way onto the internet.
22 Nov 2016 5:08 PM
A still from the film.

Baahubali 2 makers to release detailed graphic novel

The makers also revealed excerpts from the novel as preview.
16 Nov 2016 8:20 PM
K.V. Vijayendra Prasad

Baahubali 2 not affected by IT raid

According to the film’s scriptwriter, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, the shooting continued as per schedule.
14 Nov 2016 12:10 AM

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baahubali 2 leaked video: Six more in police custody

Poster of 'Baahubali 2'.
 

Here's why hackers are shifting focus to dating websites

FriendFinder Networks says it has more than 600 million registered users across some 40,000 websites in its network.
 

First look: Arjun Kapoor essays a double role in Mubarakan

The first look of 'Mubarakan' shared on Twitter.
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.
 

NASA on the hunt for space poop geniuses

NASA has launched a contest for inventors to solve this uncomfortable issue, and promises to award $30,000 to the best
 

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend who rubbed pizza in her face

Boop told police she didn't mean to fire the gun but was trying to scare Doan into letting go of her hair, authorities said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I would like to have my wedding on an island: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer was last seen in 'Bajirao Mastani'.

First look: Arjun Kapoor essays a double role in Mubarakan

The first look of 'Mubarakan' shared on Twitter.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.

Dear Zindagi: Shah Rukh makes his entry just 20 minutes before interval?

Still from the movie Dear Zindagi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Freaky Ali sequel?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham