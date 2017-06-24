Box-office: Tubelight fetches Salman's lowest Eid opening in recent times

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tubelight.'

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Eid release ‘Tubelight’ has finally got lit in the theatres, but it’s the Box Office collection that would justify its brightness.

With critics panning the film, and Salman still being sarcastic to them saying that they were really good while reviewing the film, he was expecting –3 or-4; let's do the original Math of the film’s collection, which will decide the film’s fate.

According to Box Office India, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer ‘Tubelight’ has minted 20.50-21 crore net on day one of its release.

The numbers are relatively good, but certainly not the figures expected from a Salman Khan Eid release.

The first-day collection of Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ is quite similar to that of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’, which earned around INR 20.42 crore on its first day.

On Friday evening, excited by the film's release, the team of 'Tubelight'- Salman, Sohail and Kabir had a celebration, but to their avail, the film's first-day collection was moderately lower than his previous pre-Eid releases.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ minted 26.67 crore net, whereas ‘Kick’ earned 24.97 crore net.

It might pick up post-Monday once the holy month of Ramadan ends.

Here are some pictures from the celebration:

Helmed by Kabir Khan, ‘Tubelight’ also stars Sohail Khan, child actor Matin Rey Tangu, Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and late veteran actor Om Puri in pivotal roles.