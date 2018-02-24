search on deccanchronicle.com
An accidental move, not sexual assault: Papon breaks silence on allegations

ANI
Published Feb 24, 2018, 9:16 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
A complaint was registered against Popular Bollywood singer for allegedly "inappropriately kissing a minor girl."
 Papon.

Mumbai: Breaking his silence on his alleged sexual assault on a minor girl, Assamese singer Angarag Papon Mahanta, famously known as Papon, on Friday said that it was "just a case of faulty camera angles and an accidental move."

The 'Jiyein Kyun' hit-maker took to his social media to say, "Please note that a girl in question and her family have gone on record and stated that what is being depicted is not what actually transpired and it is in fact just a case of faulty camera angles and an accidental move and not a sexual assault as being reported. The said incident transpired in the presence of personnel from the reality show and there is nothing objectionable about it."

 

"My humble request to everyone, when you do come across this matter is to just pause and think about how much harm this does to the people involved. I have a loving wife of over 14 years and two young children. There is a little girl involved, whose identity is not masked in any way. Both of our families are being destroyed forever, just by people jumping to conclusions," he continued.

The Bollywood singer added, "However, this is not to say that I haven't made a mistake. I might have done it spontaneously but in today's environment, to touch a girl child, however innocent your thoughts are, is not advisable. I am sorry for that. Please do accuse me of being naïve and stupid even but please do not call me all those disgusting names."

Papon further urged the media and fans to consider both sides of the story before maligning his public repertoire and damaging the reputation of this girl.

"I urge the members of the press and my fans to please consider both sides of the story before maligning my public repertoire and damaging the reputation of this girl. My family stands by me in this tough time where I feel I am victimized for no fault of mine," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, a complaint was registered against Papon for allegedly "inappropriately kissing a minor girl."

The incident reportedly took place during the shoot of a Holi celebration on the sets of a Hindi singing reality show where the girl is among the contestants.

Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan filed a complaint against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

