Money trouble between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shah Rukh Khan?

Raees has been in the making for over two years, and has been one of the most eagerly awaited films in recent times. The highlight of the movie is set to be Shah Rukh Khan’s return playing the bad boy, as well as a no-nonsense Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the tough cop. But here’s something that has gone sour between the two.

Says a close source, “Nawaz is upset with the makers of Raees, since he feels he was paid less in the movie. Shah Rukh is also the producer of the movie apart from being an actor in it. Nawaz had been paid more in films like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Talaash.”

The source went on to add that despite his grievance, Nawaz is playing it a little safe, so he doesn’t hurt his future prospects. “Nawaz doesn’t want to mention it publicly, since he believes after doing movies with Salman and Aamir, Raees is a good catch for him to remain in the A-list zone,” the source concluded.