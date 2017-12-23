Valmiki community lodges complaint against Salman, Shilpa for hurting sentiments

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty are in the legal soup over uttering a specific word that has hurt people’s sentiments. The Valmiki community has filed a complaint against these Bollywood stars.

During the promotion of his upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the Bollywood superstar had reportedly used the word ‘bhangi’ while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa too had reportedly compared her looks to a sanitation worker in a bad way by using an aforementioned word.

"I recently saw content on social media in which Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty uttered casteist remarks in which they insulted the Valmiki community. My community's sentiments are hurt by their remarks. Kindly initiate action against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty under the sections of the Atrocity Act," reads the memorandum signed by Kirankumar Solanki, national president of Valmiki Swaraj Abhiyan, and Ishwar Solanki, president of the All Gujarat Rushi Samaj Sena.

The use of the term ‘bhangi’ in an inappropriate way has apparently irked the Valmiki community who have lodged a police complaint and sought action against the film stars.

The Valmiki Samaj Action Committee Delhi Pradesh shared a copy of the complaint on Facebook:

Youth of the Valmiki caste in Saurashtra protested against the release of Salman Khan's new release, demanding an apology from the superstar. The community protested near Galaxy Cinema in Rajkot, at the collector's office in Jamnagar and in various localities of Gondal.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's latest action entertainer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released on Friday to thunderous response at the box office.