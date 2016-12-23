Entertainment, Bollywood

Pancholis file contempt petition against Rabia Khan in defamation case

They feel that she continues to make such statements despite giving an assurance in the court.
The controversy surrounding the death of Jiah Khan got immense media coverage.
Mumbai: In one of the biggest controversies in Bollywood, Jiah Khan allegedly committed suicide in her house in June 2013, but the matter is yet to get resolved completely. Sooraj Pancholi, her boyfriend at the time, was accused of abetting the suicide but Jiah’s mother Rabia has been claiming that her daughter was murdered and that it was not a suicide.

Aditya Pancholi’s family had lodged a 100 crore suit n June 2014 against Rabia for making defamatory statements against the family in interviews to journalists and through her Twitter profile. The family had also requested before the court that Rabia does not continue to make such statements.

However, they feel that she continues to do so despite giving an assurance in the court. They have now registered a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court on Thursday, reported mid-day.

"Despite giving a statement before Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla, she continues to post defamatory material on her twitter account. Between May and December 2015, she posted five tweets and also gave an interview to a magazine against the Pancholi family," Counsel Prashant Patil, who represents the family, was reported as saying.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing next week.

Rabia is demanding a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) alleging that CBI, currently investigating the case, had concurred with the finding of the Mumbai police.

CBI rules out murder in Jiah Khan case, says it is a suicide

While Mumbai police and CBI concluded that it was a case of suicide, Rabia claimed her daughter was murdered.
02 Aug 2016 9:25 AM
He was released on July 2, 2013, after the HC granted him bail.

Jiah Khan suicide: HC stays Sooraj Pancholi's trial for 3 weeks

Jiah's boyfriend-cum-actor Sooraj was arrested on the charge of abetting her suicide on June 10, 2013.
12 Jul 2016 12:22 PM
Jiah Khan.

Jiah Khan's death was caused by 'suicidal hanging'; no need to reinvestigate: CBI

Rabia Khan sought a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case, and also demanded that the CBI approach FBI for help.
16 Jun 2016 2:33 PM
The apex court directed the High Court to hear Rabia's plea expeditiously on June 7.

Jiah Khan case: SC asks mother to move Bombay HC for SIT probe

Jiah's boyfriend-actor Sooraj was arrested for abetting her suicide on June 10, 2013 but released after the HC had granted him bail.
17 May 2016 6:19 PM
Jiah's boyfriend-actor Sooraj Pancholi was arrested for abetting her suicide on June 10, 2013 but released on July 2 after the HC granted him bail.

Jiah Khan suicide case: HC refuses to extend stay on trial against Sooraj Pancholi

Jiah's mother Rabia had petitioned the High Court against CBI categorising Jiah's death on June 3, 2013 as suicidal and not homicidal.
02 May 2016 4:11 PM

