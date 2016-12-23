Pancholis file contempt petition against Rabia Khan in defamation case

Mumbai: In one of the biggest controversies in Bollywood, Jiah Khan allegedly committed suicide in her house in June 2013, but the matter is yet to get resolved completely. Sooraj Pancholi, her boyfriend at the time, was accused of abetting the suicide but Jiah’s mother Rabia has been claiming that her daughter was murdered and that it was not a suicide.

Aditya Pancholi’s family had lodged a 100 crore suit n June 2014 against Rabia for making defamatory statements against the family in interviews to journalists and through her Twitter profile. The family had also requested before the court that Rabia does not continue to make such statements.

However, they feel that she continues to do so despite giving an assurance in the court. They have now registered a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court on Thursday, reported mid-day.

"Despite giving a statement before Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla, she continues to post defamatory material on her twitter account. Between May and December 2015, she posted five tweets and also gave an interview to a magazine against the Pancholi family," Counsel Prashant Patil, who represents the family, was reported as saying.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing next week.