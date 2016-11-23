Entertainment, Bollywood

Tiger Shroff to dance with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2016, 12:11 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 3:20 am IST
Munna Michael starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Nidhhi Agarwal will release on the July 7, 2017.
Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who are soon to share screen space in Eros International & Viki Rajani’s Munna Michael, are enjoying the process of working together.

In fact, Tiger even came to Nawazuddin’s rescue and helped him with the choreography as Nawaz will also be dancing with Tiger in a song from the film .
Nawazuddin says, “Tiger is such a good dancer. I’m learning bit by bit. There was always a block in my mind regarding dancing, so my body isn’t used to it. Tiger is extremely cool-headed. We bond a lot when it comes to our work as well. Woh apne kaam se kaam rakhta hai (he keeps to himself). He is extremely calm. He is one of the coolest actors I have worked with.”

