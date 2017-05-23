Priyanka, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, others condemn attack at Ariana Grande concert

Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were among the celebrties who took to Twitter and voiced their concern over the attack.

Mumbai: Nineteen people were killed and around 50 injured in a suspected explosion that took place after singer Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester late Monday.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry and other celebrities also condemned the attack.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, singers Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Apple CEO Tim Cook, among others took to Twitter to convey their sadness over the incident.

My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 23, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Deeply saddened by the tragic events in Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. 🇬🇧 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017