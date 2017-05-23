Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, others condemn attack at Ariana Grande concert

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 10:38 am IST
The terror incident has sent shockwaves across the world and celebrities also expressed their sadness.
Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were among the celebrties who took to Twitter and voiced their concern over the attack.
 Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were among the celebrties who took to Twitter and voiced their concern over the attack.

Mumbai: Nineteen people were killed and around 50 injured in a suspected explosion that took place after singer Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester late Monday.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry and other celebrities also condemned the attack.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, singers Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Apple CEO Tim Cook, among others took to Twitter to convey their sadness over the incident.

Tags: priyanka chopra, katy perry, taylor swift, ariana grande

ADVERTISEMENT
