Chalapathi says girls are useful on bed; slammed by Nagarjuna for this lewd remark

Mumbai: Yet another veteran actor is in the dock! After comedian Ali’s derogatory comments on women earlier, it is now the turn of senior actor Chalapathi Rao.

The actor, at the pre-release function of ‘Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam,’ passed a vulgar comment on women.

Apparently, there is a dialogue in the film ‘Ammayilu manasanthiki hanikaram’ (girls are injurious to mental peace).

When the anchor asked Chalapathi Rao to comment on the dialogue, he replied, “Ammayilu hanikaram kadu kani pakkaloki panikostaru (girls are not harmful, but they are useful on bed).”

This lewd comment didn’t go down well with the attendees, leaving them hanging their heads in shame.

Comparing Chalapathi to dinosaurs, superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna slammed him for his derogatory comment on social media.

An irate Nagarjuna took to Twitter, saying, “I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao's derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!” (sic)

I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao's derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 23, 2017

Interestingly, the event, at which Chalapathi made those comments, went live on a few Telugu channels.

Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya is also a part of this film.