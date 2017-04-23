Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Prabhas' act in Baahubali: The Conclusion song will give you goosebumps

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2017, 9:39 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Prabhas is impressive as wee see him riding a horse, firing weapons and showing a natural flair with swords.
Screengrabs from the video.
 Screengrabs from the video.

Mumbai: The excitement associated with ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is so huge that the makers have not felt the need to regularly share songs, stills or dialogue promos from the film like other films do, as the trailer seemed more than enough to enhance buzz on the film.

With less than a week left to go for the release, the first song from the film is finally out and it could not get any better for fans.

While it’s not the full song, the 30-second promo will be enough to give you goosebumps.

Prabhas is impressive as Baahubali as wee see him riding a horse, firing weapons and showing a natural flair with swords, with the people of the kingdom of Mahishmati cheering for their king and showering flowers on him.

The music of the song has been given by M M Kreem. The Hindi version ‘Jiyo Re Bahubali’ and the Telugu version ‘Saahore Baahubali’ have been rendered by Daler Mehndi, with his co-singers Sanjeev Chimmalgi and Ramya Behara for the former and M M Kreem and Mounima for the latter, while the Tamil version 'Bali Bali Bahubali' is voiced by Yazin Nazar, Vijay Yesudas  and Shwetha Mohan.

‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ directed by S S Rajamouli and also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty among others is gearing up for release on 28 April.

Watch the Hindi song here:

Watch the Telugu song here:

Watch the Tamil song here:

Tags: prabhas, baahubali: the conclusion, daler mehndi, mm kreem
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The makers of the film were worried as Karnataka is a territory from where they can generate huge revenues.

Baahubali release cleared in Karnataka

On Saturday, the Kannada organisations issued a statement saying that the film can be released in Karnataka.
23 Apr 2017 12:33 AM
A still from the film.

Baahubali 2 may set new records

In numerological terms, Baahubali has a lot of things in its favour!
23 Apr 2017 12:17 AM
Actors Prabhas and Sathyaraj along with director S.S. Rajamouli, in discussion during the shoot of Baahubali

Baahubali 2 is high on emotions: SS Rajamouli

But director S.S. Rajamouli is unfazed and doesn’t feel any pressure weighing on his shoulders.
23 Apr 2017 12:00 AM
A still from the film.

Exclusive: Baahubali stunts give Prabhas scars for life

The actor plays the eponymous warrior king in the two-part film, helmed by SS Rajamouli.
22 Apr 2017 12:35 PM
For nearly 18 months his team and him have been working against the clock to ensure the film is delivered on time because for Baahubali, VFX is the most crucial element.

‘Baahubali united the country’s VFX industry’

Rc. Kamalakannan, the VFX Supervisor of Baahubali: The Conclusion, talks about the film, and the challenges it posed for his team.
22 Apr 2017 12:05 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian-American physicist becomes dean of college under Kansas State University

Chakrabarti succeeds Peter Dorhout, who is now vice president for research at the university. (Kansas State University/Twitter)
 

Watch: Tree spotted on Mars, claims alien hunter

(Photo: NASA)
 

This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S8 actually costs

(Image: Galaxy S8)
 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is back in India

Priyanka Chopra (Photo credit: www.instagram.com)

Hrithik Roshan gets philosophical!

Hrithik Roshan

Shraddha Kapoor gives Katrina Kaif the cold shoulder

Shraddha Kapoor

Multilingual projects lined up for Priyadarshan

In Hindi, Priyadarshan has two projects lined up.

Salman Khan loads up his schedule

Salman Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham