Varun Dhawan plans special screening of 'Badrinath ki Dulhania' for Sachin Tendulkar

Varun Dhawan, who was at Meheboob studio on Tuesday had his fan moment when he met Sachin Tendulkar who was shooting for an ad at the same studio. Varun who is a diehard fan of Sachin wants to keep a special screening of Badrinath ki Dulhania for Sachin.

The actor gushes, “I am so glad I got to meet Sachin, because I am a huge fan of his. I spent some time with him once before during a football match and I am happy that he knows me by my name at least.”

This time round, the conversation between the cricketing sensation and the actor led to their setting up a special appointment. “This time when I met him, he asked me what film I was doing and I told him about Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He told me that he’d seen the trailer. So I offered to hold a special screening for him if he would like to watch the film. I will do it any time, if he is in town,” Varun added.

The actor, who was promoting his film at Meheboob studio, patiently waited for Sachin to get free from his shoot so that he could get a glimpse of the cricketer.

Varun trolled

At the BMC elections in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan complained that his name wasn’t in the voters’ list and claimed that he had voted for the Rajya Sabha last year! Social media users trolled the actor as the public does not have a role in electing Rajya Sabha MPs.