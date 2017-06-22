Entertainment, Bollywood

SRK didn't just pay Ranbir Rs 5000 for film title, also gave him a special bonus

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2017, 9:20 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Ranbir said that at Imtiaz Ali's party, SRK gave him a Rs. 1000 bonus, along with his Rs. 5000 reward.
The picture of Shah Rukh Khan giving Ranbir Kapoor his reward for suggesting the title 'Jab Harry Met Sejal.' (Photo: Twitter)
 The picture of Shah Rukh Khan giving Ranbir Kapoor his reward for suggesting the title 'Jab Harry Met Sejal.' (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine after having received huge appreciation for his upcoming film 'Jagga Jasoos' from the Badshaah of Bollywood.

During an exclusive conversation with ANI, the 'Tamasha' star revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is glad that Ranbir and the makers of the Anurag Basu-directorial are trying to bring in a new genre of films to Bollywood.

"When the teaser came out, Shah Rukh sir was the first person to call me and Anurag dada. He was extremely excited and happy that a film like this is being made in Bollywood. I think he was also very generous with the kind of love and praise he was giving," said the 34-year-old.

Adding, "For us, it was a confidence boost that the King of Bollywood is saying such things for our film. So, I am very grateful to him."

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star also said he's thankful to SRK for remembering his promise and settling his long pending due of Rs. 5000 for suggesting 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' title.

Reportedly, Imtiaz Ali, the director and SRK, had asked all their friends and crew members to contribute the titles they have in mind for the movie.

The person's whose title would be selected as the final one, would win Rs. 5000 from the 'Raees' star!

At the song launch of 'Jagga Jasoos', Ranbir shared, "I suggested Jab Harry Met Sejal to SRK."

At that time, SRK had tweeted, "Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward."

But at Imtiaz Ali's party, the 'Fan' star abided by his promise and gave Ranbir his money.

"I am also grateful he kept his promise and settled my long pending due! When we met at Imtiaz Ali's party, he remembered and gave me not Rs. 5000 but Rs. 6000. He gave me a Rs. 1000 bonus! So, thank you sir!" said the actor.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the much-delayed ' Jagga Jasoos,' that also stars Katrina Kaif, is finally set to hit theatres on July 14.

Tags: jagga jasoos, ranbir kapoor, shah rukh khan, jab harry met sejal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

When Shah Rukh gave Ranbir his reward. (Pic: Twitter/iamsrk)

As per deal, SRK pays Rs 5000 to Ranbir for suggesting title Jab Harry Met Sejal

Initially, there were speculations that ‘Rahnuma,’ ‘The Ring’ or ‘Raula,’ could be the film’s title.
17 Jun 2017 7:09 PM
Ranbir Kapoor and SRK-Anushka's film's poster.

Ranbir: I suggested title 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' for Imtiaz Ali's SRK-Anushka starrer

They discussed the title of the movie while they both were shooting for their respective films at Mehboob Studio.
10 Jun 2017 10:30 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rare US total solar eclipse excites Americans coast-to-coast

On August 21, 2017, the Earth will cross the shadow of the moon, creating the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.
 

OnePlus 5 unveiling in India today: specs, features and expected price

OnePlus 5 is powered by Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 octo-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, is equipped with dual camera setup and operates on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
 

ISRO to launch Cartosat-2 and 30 nano satellites tomorrow

Second stage of PSLV-C38 rocket integrated at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
 

Twitter responds to Republican Senator's 'failed hug' with Ivanka Trump

(Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: 10-ft-long cobra removed from car engine by cops in China

The snake will soon be released in the wild (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Abhinav Bindra’s indirect take is an eye opener

Anil Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign. (Photo: PTI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan in volte-face over Sara’s grand debut

Saif Ali Khan

Watch: SRK and Anushka's Radha is truly the Bollywood song of the season

Screengrabs from the video.

Vikram Phadnis to rework script for Aishwarya Rai

Vikram Phadnis and Aishwarya Rai

Politics responsible for wars, not people: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan

International Yoga Day: Big B, Sridevi, others, revel in Yogic tranquility

Amitabh Bachchan and Urvashi Rautela.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham