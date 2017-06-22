SRK didn't just pay Ranbir Rs 5000 for film title, also gave him a special bonus

The picture of Shah Rukh Khan giving Ranbir Kapoor his reward for suggesting the title 'Jab Harry Met Sejal.' (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine after having received huge appreciation for his upcoming film 'Jagga Jasoos' from the Badshaah of Bollywood.

During an exclusive conversation with ANI, the 'Tamasha' star revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is glad that Ranbir and the makers of the Anurag Basu-directorial are trying to bring in a new genre of films to Bollywood.

"When the teaser came out, Shah Rukh sir was the first person to call me and Anurag dada. He was extremely excited and happy that a film like this is being made in Bollywood. I think he was also very generous with the kind of love and praise he was giving," said the 34-year-old.

Adding, "For us, it was a confidence boost that the King of Bollywood is saying such things for our film. So, I am very grateful to him."

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star also said he's thankful to SRK for remembering his promise and settling his long pending due of Rs. 5000 for suggesting 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' title.

Reportedly, Imtiaz Ali, the director and SRK, had asked all their friends and crew members to contribute the titles they have in mind for the movie.

The person's whose title would be selected as the final one, would win Rs. 5000 from the 'Raees' star!

At the song launch of 'Jagga Jasoos', Ranbir shared, "I suggested Jab Harry Met Sejal to SRK."

At that time, SRK had tweeted, "Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it...the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn't win the Rs.5000 reward."

But at Imtiaz Ali's party, the 'Fan' star abided by his promise and gave Ranbir his money.

"I am also grateful he kept his promise and settled my long pending due! When we met at Imtiaz Ali's party, he remembered and gave me not Rs. 5000 but Rs. 6000. He gave me a Rs. 1000 bonus! So, thank you sir!" said the actor.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the much-delayed ' Jagga Jasoos,' that also stars Katrina Kaif, is finally set to hit theatres on July 14.